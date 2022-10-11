October 11, 2022 - October 11th Declared ‘The Miyares Family Day’ in Honor of the 57th Anniversary of Miyares’ Mother Fleeing Communist Cuba and 2021 Historic Election

Commonwealth of Virginia

October 11th Declared ‘The Miyares Family Day’ in Honor of the 57th Anniversary of Miyares’ Mother Fleeing Communist Cuba and 2021 Historic Election

RICHMOND, VA – In honor of Miriam Miyares’ 57th anniversary of fleeing Communist Cuba and Attorney General Jason Miyares’ historic election in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin has recognized October 11, 2022, as The Miyares Family Day.

Miram Miyares, Attorney General Miyares’ mother, fled Cuba penniless and homeless. She came to America legally after a short stay in Spain in hopes of creating a better life for her family. She instilled in her sons a fierce love for democracy and freedom, and a respect for the rights she saw taken away from her in Cuba.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans like my mother and their sacrifices. I’m honored that today, on the anniversary of her escape from Communism, Governor Youngkin recognized my family and our journey. Today, I’m celebrating her and the life and opportunities she fought to create for me and my girls. I’m also honored that last year’s historic election was recognized by the Governor,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares is the first Hispanic to be elected statewide in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first son of an immigrant to be Attorney General. He was also the first Cuban American elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

