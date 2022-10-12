CORE Gaming Delivers With A Major Restock of Products Just In Time For Halloween
CORE Gamings 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee Takes the Fear Out of Buying
Gamers have little to fear this Halloween as they build their perfect gaming caves with tech from CORE Gaming. CORE Gaming has announced a major restock of products from Arozzi, LucidSound, PowerA, and other top gaming manufactures. Vetted for quality, performance, and style each item is also backed by CORE's 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
“Buying gaming gear can be scary,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Before they buy, gamers want to know how well the tech performs. Is it compatible with their system? Does it match their style?”
With a global focus, CORE Gaming is the gamer’s source for the hottest, smartly-designed, high performance gaming gear. “If it’s available through CORE Gaming, gamers know they can buy with confidence,” explains June. “That’s how CORE Gaming adds tremendous value.”
Here are some of CORE’s top curated picks for gamers who want to grow their gaming caves:
It all starts with a solid platform, and that means a gaming desk high on aesthetics and functionality. Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk checks all the boxes. This top-rated gaming desk features a large 5-feet-3-inche by 2-feet-8-inche top with a full-surface, edge-stitched, water-resistant, machine washable mat. Other highlights include custom cutouts for cables, a grommet-mountable monitor attachment, a cable management basket, and sturdy steel legs.
Gamers can sit in comfort with Arozzi’s Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair. Built to last, this chair sports soft polyurethane leather that’s durable and easy to clean. Top features include adjustable height, backrest, armrests, lumbar pillow, and advanced rocking and lock-tilt functions. This chair’s tough metal frame supports up to 290 lbs.
Arozzi’s Zona Floor Pad dampens noise from chair movements and protect floors from scratches. Made from microfiber material with perimeter stitching, with an anti-slip rubber bottom, it’s easy to clean, making it ideal for gaming caves.
Next up are game controllers for popular gaming consoles and handhelds such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is an affordable pro-level controller made of premium materials and officially licensed by Xbox. The controller includes black and white swappable faceplates, programmable buttons, customizable paddles, three-way trigger locks, and braided 10-foot USB-C cable. Other features include dual rumble motors, 3.5mm headset jack, volume dial with mic mute, and a protective carrying case.
In addition to smooth performance and two mappable buttons, PowerA’s Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch lets gamers control the look of their controllers. Its slick edge-lit LED lights let gamers select one color or auto-cycle through eight available hues to match gameplay with mood. Plus, cutting-edge ergonomics and a 3.5mm headset jack mean gamers can play in comfort with their squad for hours.
What’s a gaming experience without great sound?
Headset pioneer LucidSound offers audiophile-grade sound with affordable, high-performing headsets like its ultra-lightweight and comfortable LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset. This headset works great with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Features include intuitive quick access audio controls, interference-free wireless connectivity, custom tuned 50mm drivers, and a dual-mic system.
HyperGear’s 15537 SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience.
Gaming cave or no gaming cave, today’s gamers are more mobile than ever. They rely on versatile, stylish backpacks to keep their gear organized and protected while they’re on the move.
Produced in limited quantities, the special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim is perfect for anyone looking for a unique, once-in-a-lifetime product that doesn’t break the bank. Its edgy, industrial look makes this gaming backpack especially popular with gamers. It provides dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections can hold mobile power banks, accessories, and personal items.
CORE Gaming’s new, award-winning Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. It features custom storage, safety, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, it’s highly configurable with a front webbing system for custom storage. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects the backpack and what’s inside.
In recognition of its partnerships with Arozzi, LucidSound, PowerA, and other leading manufacturers, shoppers can use promo code GAMEON at checkout to receive 20% off purchases of $100 or more made through the CORE Gaming online store.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
