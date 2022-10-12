Cinematic Time Capsule The Same Storm, Debuts in New York, Los Angeles
Featuring an all-star cast and an innovative production process, The Same Storm examines the early COVID 19 pandemic through an alternative lens.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A look back at life in the early stages COVID 19 is not captured through a cinematic lens, but through the personal phones, tablets and laptops of the all-star ensemble cast of The Perfect Storm, debuting Friday with limited release. In this unique timepiece, Peter Hedges (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Dan In Real Life, Ben is Back) takes the viewer through the emotional journey of 24 individuals as they navigate the new normal.
Juno Films and Evenstar Films, partnered with digital video service provider Straight Up Technologies to utilize their proprietary platform to shoot the entirety of the film remotely.
“We filmed in the middle of the lock down so we could all relate to the struggles of the characters in the film in real-time. Yes, they are fictional, but the sentiments are real. The environments are real. We used our platform to bring the film together and shoot scenes, but after hours we used it to talk to our friends and extended families. The film captures both feelings of isolation and togetherness that we were experiencing in our own lives,” said Straight Up Technologies CEO Jeff Hanks.
Not your average Zoom meeting, Straight Up Technologies used their virtual studio platform SUTVIDEO (sutvideo.com) to create a unique environment enabling the cast to remotely capture each performance while Hedges could simultaneously communicate direction and production received isolated recordings to edit the footage in post.
“We did some episodic television for CBS that caught Peter’s attention and he reached out to find out how it was done and he really liked the broadcast quality of the footage,” said Hanks. “He explained his vision for a full-length feature film and I said it was positively something we could do without a sound stage.” It was even more of a grassroots effort for The Same Storm. “The cast served as their own hair, lighting, wardrobe, and A/V techs, while our team provided all of the video conferencing back-end engineering and recordings. We isolated actors, direction and production into their own virtual rooms and adjoined them during the filming process. There was actually quite a bit of engineering to make it look homegrown. We are proud to be part of Peter’s artistic process and help bring his vision to life. He is a compelling storyteller.”
About The Same Storm: Filmed using mobile devices and laptops during the early onset of the pandemic, The Same Storm is an intimate look into the lives of 24 individuals struggling to restore human connection and an emotional journey of re-evaluating life’s purpose. With lockdowns, the Black Lives Matter movement and the looming 2020 elections as key backdrops, the film explores the necessity of human connection, family, love and the ability to find empathy during a fraught, untenable time. The Same Storm stars Noma Dumezweni, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Mary-Louise Parker, Elaine May, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, Rhenzy Feliz, David Zaldivar, Moses Ingram, K. Todd Freeman, Danny Burstein, Sandra Oh Jin Ha, Joel de la Fuente, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Alison Pill, Joshua Leonard, John Gallagher Jr., Cory Michael Smith, Judith Light, and Ato Blankson-Wood. The Same Storm, written and directed by Peter Hedges, opens in theaters on October 14, 2022.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V9dDNg1EtqU
About Straight Up Technologies: Since 2004, Straight Up Technologies has provided innovative technology solutions for leading-edge Fortune 500 tech companies, global sporting events and Hollywood studios. Their integrated wireless solutions and video services are designed to support live engagements, film & television productions and specialized technical and virtual environments.
