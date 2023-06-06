Straight Up Technologies and MyMCT to Deliver Innovative Event IT Training ahead of 151st Golf Open in Hoylake
EINPresswire.com/ -- Straight Up Technologies, a leading provider of event technology solutions, and Merseyside Community Training (MyMCT), an award-winning employment hub, are excited to announce their collaboration on an exclusive workshop for event IT training. This immersive training programme, Intro to Event Industry IT, will take place on the 9th and 10th of June, offering 30 qualified participants a unique opportunity to enhance their skills in event technology management and gain hands-on experience.
The Intro to Event Industry IT Workshop aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in the fast-paced event industry. It is designed for event professionals, IT enthusiasts, and individuals seeking to develop expertise in managing event technology infrastructure under a new Straight Up Technologies (SUT) pilot program called Straight Up Technologies University (SUTU). Attendees will acquire a comprehensive understanding of event IT essentials, provided by the Cisco Networking Academy, and gain practical experience through real-world simulations and hands-on exercises. Key highlights of the workshop include:
In-depth: Training Participants will receive expert guidance from industry veterans with years of experience in event IT management. The Cisco Networking Academy training modules cover a wide range of topics, including event networking, 802.11 (Wi-Fi) fundamentals, switching, Layer 1 infrastructure, and more.
Hands-on Experience: The workshop emphasises practical learning, providing attendees (participants) with hands-on experience in setting up and troubleshooting event technology equipment. Participants will have the opportunity to work with Enterprise Level technologies commonly used in the industry, enhancing their confidence and proficiency.
Networking Opportunities: The workshop provides an excellent platform for networking and collaboration. Participants will connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and potential mentors, fostering valuable relationships within the event technology community.
Placement Upon successful completion of the workshop, selected participants will have the opportunity to work at prestigious events such as The Open, which will take place in Merseyside this summer as well as other Tier 1 global events selected by SUT.
Carlos Herrera, COO of Straight Up Technologies is enthusiastic about the programme. "We are delighted to partner with MyMCT to develop a new level of comprehensive workshops for Event IT Training,” Herrera said “By combining our practical industry expertise with MyMCT’s excellent training facilities, we aim to equip participants with the professional skills necessary to excel in the dynamic world of event technology."
“We are committed to showcasing the amazing opportunities in the Event IT industry. Not only is the Event IT profession in high demand, but the skills that we can teach will have a positive impact on kick-starting their careers,” said Kevin Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of MyMCT.“The chance to collaborate with organisations such as Straight Up Technologies and Cisco Networking Academy is one we never dreamed would be a possibility for the community within Wirral. I am confident that the people who are fortunate enough to engage within this initiative will glean more than knowledge and exposure, they will grow in ability, confidence, and obtain hands-on experience that will prepare them to be formidable industry professionals.”
“For 25 years, Cisco Networking Academy has transformed the lives of learners through the power of education and technology. As part of our ongoing commitment to address the IT skills gap, we’re excited to be partnering with Straight Up Technologies and MyMCT to equip local students in the Wirral with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in an exciting career in technology,” said Elizabeth Barr, Cisco Networking Academy Lead, UK & Ireland. “Through this innovative pilot programme, students will get the opportunity to gain certified qualifications and experience first-hand what it takes to securely connect and execute the most high-profile sporting and entertainment events in the world.”
The Intro to Event Industry IT Workshop will take place at the state-of-the-art MyMCT Hub on the 9th and 10th of June. Limited seating is available, and early registration is encouraged to secure a place in this transformative training programme. For more information and registration details, please visit http://www.MyMCT.co.uk .
About Straight Up Technologies
Since 2004, Straight Up Technologies has been providing customised connectivity solutions and services for global leaders in the corporate, sports and entertainment event industry. With offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London; our company is a global service provider operating on 6 continents. We design secure, reliable network and video collaboration solutions for leading-edge Fortune 500 and entertainment companies to support: ● Digital & Live Engagements ● Film & Television Productions ● Specialised Technical and Virtual Environments
About MyMCT
MyMCT is an award-winning not-for-profit social enterprise who are passionate about empowering disadvantaged and disengaged young people to empower themselves – we do this through our Youth Employment Hub (16-25) and our Youth Enterprise Hub (16-30). Our ethos is to enable every young person to develop and succeed, regardless of any barriers. We strive to achieve our vision through personal development programmes and the assessment and presentation of employment, education, and training opportunities leading to a Positive Destination.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
