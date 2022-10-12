THE CENTER EXPANDS PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDIC TEAM
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is pleased to announce the most recent addition to their pediatric orthopedic team, Courtney Roach, PA-C. Courtney began practicing as a physician assistant in 2019, pursuing a career in medicine in order to help people improve their lives. She is passionate about working with a dedicated team of experts to help her patients achieve their goals. Specializing in pediatric orthopedics, her priority is to make children and their families feel safe, informed, and well taken care of throughout their patient experience.
Prior to moving to Bend, Courtney worked as an orthopedic pediatric physician assistant at Legacy Medical Group in Portland, Oregon. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA). She loves being outdoors and, particularly snowboarding, hiking, mountain biking, paddling, soccer, and taking her Papillon, Pica, on all of her outdoor adventures.
Jenny King
