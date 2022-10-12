Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,563 in the last 365 days.

THE CENTER EXPANDS PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDIC TEAM

Courtney Roach, PA-C

Courtney Roach, PA-C

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is pleased to announce the most recent addition to their pediatric orthopedic team, Courtney Roach, PA-C. Courtney began practicing as a physician assistant in 2019, pursuing a career in medicine in order to help people improve their lives. She is passionate about working with a dedicated team of experts to help her patients achieve their goals. Specializing in pediatric orthopedics, her priority is to make children and their families feel safe, informed, and well taken care of throughout their patient experience.

Prior to moving to Bend, Courtney worked as an orthopedic pediatric physician assistant at Legacy Medical Group in Portland, Oregon. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA). She loves being outdoors and, particularly snowboarding, hiking, mountain biking, paddling, soccer, and taking her Papillon, Pica, on all of her outdoor adventures.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

THE CENTER EXPANDS PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDIC TEAM

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.