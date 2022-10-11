Submit Release
CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Alondra Hernandez, a U.S. citizen woman from Alamo, Texas wanted for sexual assault of a child.

“This woman will have her day in court thanks to our vigilant CBP officers who screen travelers entering the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. 

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On October 8, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered 22-year-old Alondra Hernandez as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured her after discovering Hernandez was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed her identity along with an active arrest warrant from San Juan Police Department. Hernandez has been wanted stemming from allegations from an incident in September of 2022 and faces a charge of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A San Juan police officer arrived to take custody of Hernandez and transported her to the San Juan city jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

