Axzon and SensThys Introduce Wireless/Battery-Free Automotive Leak Detection Program
Solution Solves Water Leak Inspection Challenges on Vehicle Assembly Lines
Axzon and SensThys introduce a program to facilitate automotive suppliers implementing next-generation water leak detection on their production lines.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon, a developer of battery-free RFID wireless sensors, and SensThys a provider of services and solutions that seamlessly integrate varied sensors with integrated security and data protection technologies, introduce a program to facilitate automotive suppliers implementing next-generation leak detection on their production lines.
Water Intrusion is Costly – Recalls, Repairs, Brand Reputation
“Water Leaks” have plagued the auto industry for years. About 3% of new vehicles leave the factory with leaks large enough to cause mold growth and damage to expensive electronic components. Detecting assembly issues and the leaks they trigger before a vehicle leaves the factory is critical to improving outgoing quality and avoiding customer warranty issues that lead to costly recalls.
The “QCLeak Proof-of-Concept Program” offers automotive companies a one-stop proof-of-concept including hardware, sensor, software, and services to bootstrap in-house teams to use the latest in wireless/battery-free passive leak sensors. The program implements an on-site proof-of-concept supported by guaranteed hardware availability, software tools, passive sensors, and onsite implementation by the SensThys team.
Deliverables from the program include the completion of the onsite proof-of-concept, the definition of final implementation, and supporting material for management-ready sign-off based on the working prototype.
The program includes:
• RFID hardware
• Leak detection and verification software
• 200 AXN3110 passive leak detection sensors
• All software licenses for 6-month evaluation
• 2-day on-site prototype preparation (US Only)
• Guaranteed hardware availability
• Hardware “hot swap” to guarantee progress
• 6 months of support
Catching leaks at the factory requires a new approach to leak detection. Since getting to the leak areas is challenging, what’s needed are water sensors located in these locations, under the carpet, and in the thin spaces between plastic panels and door moldings.
Axzon’s thin, unobtrusive moisture sensors are placed where the water pools without affecting or displacing other components or trim pieces and work seamlessly together with the SensThys handheld reader and leak-detection software to interrogate the sensors and then interpret that sensor data to determine if leaks occurred and remedial work on the vehicle are required.
For product information, please visit https://axzon.com/ or contact sales at sales@axzon.com.
About Axzon
Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) Axzon's sensors are used to wirelessly monitor temperatures and moisture levels without the need for external power making them ideal solutions for multiple applications. These RFID battery-free wireless sensors generate highly valuable data that Axzon's encryption technology protects users' data by guaranteeing secure communication between Axzon sensors and authenticated readers while ensuring the integrity of the data.
Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners
About SensThys www.sensthys.com
SensThys specializes in bringing innovation to established technologies to solve high-value problems. We focus on reducing complexity, increasing reliability, and making technology easier to use. SensThys combines a highly technical and innovative US team with Foxconn supply-chain and public/private leadership to provide thoughtful sensor implementations and simple-to-use identification solutions. We provide hardware, software, systems, or the skillset to make these happen.
SensThys, SensArray, SensRF and SensX are trademarks or registered trademarks of SensThys, Inc.
