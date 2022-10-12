Submit Release
CleanConnect.ai is the first validated AI technology to meet Colorado’s emission reduction standards

WINDSOR, CO, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanConnect.ai announced that it is the first technology company to meet all of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) emission requirements for the new Alternative Approved Instrument Measurement Method (Alt-AIMM) application.

Achieving Alt-AIMM means CleanConnect.ai’s autonomous LDAR (leak detection & repair) solution can replace the manual OGI LDAR programs being used by energy producers today.

“In our commitment to reducing air pollution and improving operators' response time to emissions, we are working with companies like Clean Connect to implement innovative technology solutions that can even more effectively monitor emissions and reach our clean air goals,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division.

CleanConnect.ai’s Alt-AIMM application has now been transferred to the EPA and is currently going through EPA’s approval process.

“The Clean Connect solution has demonstrated improved emissions reduction performance compared to Colorado’s regulatory LDAR programs, including monthly OGI,” says Thomas Fox, Phd, President at Highwood Emissions Management.

“Seeing is believing,” says Dustin Case, Senior Air Quality Specialist for Civitas Resources. “When you start to use the Clean Connect system, you can view what is currently happening at your operations. Seeing the emissions occur, seeing the inefficiencies, and having a mechanism in the background quantifying those, is very eye-opening. It brings together both environmental and operations to make a better product,” says Dustin.

“I can't say that regulation has not created innovation. We use one today called Clean Connect..that is pretty innovative. It’s an example of outside firms developing the technology to help us satisfy the [CDPHE] regulations,” says Bart Brookman, CEO of PDC Energy.

To complete CDPHE’s Alt-AIMM requirements, CleanConnect.ai achieved six key milestones in the application, including:

1. Demonstrate visual source-level leak detection of emissions, including the ability to distinguish between fugitive and permitted emissions

2. Demonstrate detection performance with blind testing at various distances and leak sizes on a production facility

3. Prove emissions reduction equivalency against current regulatory LDAR requirements.

4. Provide an automated LDAR work practice that demonstrates how we detect, enable operators to diagnose and fix any problem found. Diagnosing and fixing leaks remotely is acceptable & encouraged.

5. Colorado operators provided letters of support for the Alt-AIMM application and participated in actual production and field data collection that was included in the application

6. The Clean Connect team is currently engaged with the EPA for approval

“Being able to autonomously meet all CDPHE’s regulatory requirements means we potentially meet all current and future EPA requirements, including OOOOb/c and Appendix K”, says Mark Smith, President of CleanConnect.ai

To learn more about the CDPHE Alt-AIMM and Autonomous LDAR, you can visit https://www.autonomousldar.com

About CleanConnect.ai: We help oil and gas companies produce clean energy at a profit by using Energy AI and computer vision to automate compliance, operations, and S&P methane performance certificates. https://cleanconnect.ai. Contact: Mark Smith, mark@cleanconnect.ai

