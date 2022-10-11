Dunk & Learn at Sports Academy
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All in One Lien and Sante Health Partners are proud to host their first Dunk & Learn Tournament which will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Sports Academy. The event’s focus is to establish Body Dynamix Integrated Sports Medicine at Sports Academy as a center of excellence in personal injury care, and introduce SoCal NeuroRehab’s comprehensive Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Program. The TBI Program includes cognitive rehabilitation therapy and vestibular rehabilation program through proprietary software and was designed by a group of providers who share a vision of establishing a standard of care to align with the technological advances in treating TBI.
The event features a tour of Sports Academy’s (formerly the Mamba Academy) multi-platform sports environment, including their comprehensive sports medicine practice for medical therapy and rehabilitation, followed by SoCal NeuroRehab’s presentation of their comprehensive TBI Program. To wrap up the evening, there will be a basketball tournament among law firm teams. Winners will receive trophies and cash prizes. Half of the money raised from the tournament will be donated to one of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC). The winning team will decide which charity the fundraiser money will be donated to, which includes the Great Tryke Giveaway, Comfort & Joy, or college scholarship programs.
The Dunk & Learn Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the basketball tournament beginning at 6:00 pm, at Sports Academy located at 1011 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320.
ABOUT ALL IN ONE LIEN AND SANTE HEALTH PARTNERS:
All in One Lien (AiOL) is a premier marketing firm in partnership with multispecialty providers including Sante Health Partners, an operator of ambulatory surgical facilities specializing in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, pain management, podiatry, and spinal care services accepting all insurances, workers compensation, and personal injury. View our Flipbook on www.allinonelien.com for a list of AiOL’s multispecialty experts.
For those who want to be part of well-curated education and marketing events catered to the Personal Injury industry; interested law firms, practices, and vendors may reach out to marketing@santehealthpartners.com for any co-hosting, partnership, or sponsorship opportunities.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES TRIAL LAWYERS’ CHARITIES (LATLC):
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours. For more: www.LATLC.org.
Nicole Price
The event features a tour of Sports Academy’s (formerly the Mamba Academy) multi-platform sports environment, including their comprehensive sports medicine practice for medical therapy and rehabilitation, followed by SoCal NeuroRehab’s presentation of their comprehensive TBI Program. To wrap up the evening, there will be a basketball tournament among law firm teams. Winners will receive trophies and cash prizes. Half of the money raised from the tournament will be donated to one of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC). The winning team will decide which charity the fundraiser money will be donated to, which includes the Great Tryke Giveaway, Comfort & Joy, or college scholarship programs.
The Dunk & Learn Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the basketball tournament beginning at 6:00 pm, at Sports Academy located at 1011 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320.
ABOUT ALL IN ONE LIEN AND SANTE HEALTH PARTNERS:
All in One Lien (AiOL) is a premier marketing firm in partnership with multispecialty providers including Sante Health Partners, an operator of ambulatory surgical facilities specializing in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, pain management, podiatry, and spinal care services accepting all insurances, workers compensation, and personal injury. View our Flipbook on www.allinonelien.com for a list of AiOL’s multispecialty experts.
For those who want to be part of well-curated education and marketing events catered to the Personal Injury industry; interested law firms, practices, and vendors may reach out to marketing@santehealthpartners.com for any co-hosting, partnership, or sponsorship opportunities.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES TRIAL LAWYERS’ CHARITIES (LATLC):
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours. For more: www.LATLC.org.
Nicole Price
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+ +1 4243354734
email us here