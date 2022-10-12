Modern Thermal Design Receives $1 Billion Financing Commitment for Its Renewable Energy Products
Funding for Commercial Solar Systems, Biogas Systems, E.V. Charging Stations, Turbines, Independent Power Stations and moreINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Thermal Design Inc., based in Indiana with renewable energy projects worldwide, announced today a significant funding commitment from Equipment Leases Inc, a Utah-based Equipment lender, and their network of global lenders. This new funding commitment exclusively for the MTD clients in the U.S. is available for their Commercial Solar Systems, Biogas systems, Turbines, Thermal Solar, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, PPA, and their 100% carbon-free E.V. Charging Stations.
Mike Bartley, the Managing Partner of MTD, stated, "We are thrilled with the sizeable financial backing offered to our clients for their current renewable energy projects." At MTD, we are committed to helping them become energy self-sufficient in as little time as possible. This Renewable Energy Financing also allows them to preserve cash in this challenging economic environment while taking advantage of the stunning tax credits and incentives available immediately.
Steven Hansen, CEO of Equipment Leases Inc, commented, "Our network of top lenders are pleased to offer the MTD clients an aggressive lease structure to finance their solar and power generation upgrades. In addition, we are delighted to have an industry leader like MTD; trust us with the funding of their top NYSE-traded manufacturing clients.
About Modern Thermal Design, Inc.
Modern Thermal Design Inc. is one of the premier solar equipment manufacturers in the United States. They have an impressive portfolio of products, including Solar Systems, Thermal Solar, E.V. Charging Stations, Independent Power Station conversions, hydrogen fuel cells, high-efficiency boilers, and more. Their client list comprises some of the most high-profile companies worldwide that turn to Modern Thermal Design to solve their complex energy consumption needs. Visit us online at ModernThermalDesign.com
About Equipment Leases Inc.
Equipment Leases Inc. has an extensive network of lending partners capable of financing small to large projects at home or abroad. We have provided business owners with the capital needed to acquire millions in new equipment since 2013. With their principal office located in Utah, they also have a sales satellite office strategically placed in more than thirteen cities around the country. For additional information about Equipment Leases Inc., visit them online EquipmentLeases.com
