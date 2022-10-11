Federal Policies Could Cost Saskatchewan $111 Billion By 2035

CANADA, October 12 - Released on October 11, 2022

Premier Says Provincial Government Will Defend Saskatchewan Economy, Families and Jobs

Premier Scott Moe today said his government will take steps to protect Saskatchewan's families, businesses and jobs from destructive federal policies that could cost our province's economy $111 billion by 2035.

The Government of Saskatchewan today released a paper entitled "Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan's Economic Autonomy" which considers policy options in light of the current federal government intrusions into Saskatchewan's exclusive areas of jurisdiction under the Constitution.

Analysis by the Ministry of Finance indicates that nine different federal climate change policies are estimated to cost Saskatchewan's economy $111 billion between 2023 and 2035.

"The situation has been exacerbated in recent years by the current federal government's continued interference in the province's jurisdiction over natural resources under the guise of federal environmental regulation," Moe said. "It is time to defend and assert Saskatchewan's economic autonomy by 'drawing the line:' taking a number of steps including the introduction of provincial legislation to clarify and protect Saskatchewan's constitutional rights."

In a ruling earlier this year striking down one of those federal policies, The Impact Assessment Act, Alberta Chief Justice Catherine Fraser wrote: "Through this legislative scheme, Parliament has taken a wrecking ball to the constitutional rights of the citizens of Alberta and Saskatchewan and other provinces to have their natural resources developed for the benefit."

"This cannot continue," Moe said. "We have so much potential in Saskatchewan to grow and prosper. A strong Saskatchewan means a strong Canada, but we cannot allow continued federal intrusion into our exclusive constitutional right to develop our natural resources and grow our economy. We will defend and protect Saskatchewan jobs and our economic future."

The paper outlines a number of steps the province could take including:

Provincial legislation to clarify and protect constitutional rights belonging to the province;

Pursue greater autonomy over immigration policy to ensure Saskatchewan has the people it needs;

Better recognize Saskatchewan industry contributions to sustainable growth - for example, develop a carbon credit market to support our natural resource industries;

Prepare to take legal actions, legislative or otherwise, to maintain control of electricity, fertilizer emission/use targets and oil and gas emissions/production; and

Explore greater autonomy in tax collection.

Moe said the government will further elaborate and outline next steps in the Speech from the Throne on October 26, 2022.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Julie LeggottExecutive Council and Office of the PremierReginaPhone: 306-787-9619Email: julie.leggott@gov.sk.ca