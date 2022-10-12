SAVI Announces New Distribution Center and Systems Testing Laboratory
Part of a multi-million-dollar buildout, the commercial AV distribution center and testing lab will optimize operations enhancing dealer and customer support.
The distribution center and testing lab demonstrates our commitment to the industry – we’re maintaining healthy inventory to meet dealer demand, enhance delivery times and accelerate project installs.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions announced a new distribution center and systems testing laboratory in Carrollton, Texas. The expanded facilities enable SAVI to increase capacity and optimize operations. With over 50,000 square feet, the new distribution center provides ample space for SAVI products and partner lines, including LG Business Solutions commercial webOS displays, future product offerings, and improved delivery. The testing lab, part of an additional 30,000 square foot expansion, features an extensive array of system configurations for a wide range of applications, use cases, and environments, allowing SAVI to further improve quality control and customer support.
— John Dorsey
“Our business is growing, as are the complexities and challenges facing the commercial AV industry. The opening of our new distribution center and systems testing laboratory demonstrates SAVI's commitment to dealers and business owners – we’re maintaining healthy inventory to meet dealer demand, enhance delivery times and accelerate project installs; we’re broadening our ecosystem, increasing our 3rd party integration, and providing proven product reliability,” said SAVI CEO, John Dorsey.
“The systems testing lab is only part one in a series that will expand our breadth and depth for system evaluations. Our quality engineers are working hard to expand our driver catalog, interoperability, and reliability to provide cost-efficient hardware and intuitive software – without sacrificing efficiency, power, or customer satisfaction,” said Derek Wilson, SAVI CTO.
Commercial AV is a rapidly evolving industry and SAVI is at the forefront with SAVI 3 – a user-friendly, full-scale AV solution that that take only hours, not weeks, to program. The distribution center and system testing laboratory come in part of a larger investment underscoring SAVI’s rapid growth in the market and their commitment to better serve their customers.
SAVI 3 and the SAVI hardware line, including the Server Pro and the STREAM.One, are available for immediate purchase through Certified SAVI 3 Dealers. To find a SAVI Dealer near you or to become a Certified SAVI 3 Dealer, please visit www.savicontrols.com.
###
About SAVI Controls
Established in 2011, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a radically simplified AV control, management, and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating sophisticated experiences should be simple and cost-effective, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI’s powerful hardware line and intuitive software streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI’s hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.savicontrols.com.
