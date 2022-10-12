Submit Release
DragonForce adds Tactical Video Streaming to its Shared Situational Awareness Toolkit

The decisions that public safety professionals make, and the actions that they take are based on the information they have access to.
James Sim - President & CEO - DragonForce
BLUE BELL, PA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drakontas, the maker of the DragonForce command and control, shared situational awareness platform, has announced the addition of Tactical Video Streaming to the feature list of DragonForce's team collaboration capabilities. Now a first responder can simply point the camera of their iPhone or Android smartphone at an incident scene and livestream video to their entire team, ensuring that everyone literally has a common operating picture of the situation.

This new video streaming capability adds an additional collaborative dimension to DragonForce’s current toolkit that includes: real-time personnel tracking, secure text messaging and file sharing, Push-to-Talk audio, digital forms and situation reports and collaborative whiteboarding on maps, photos and floor plans. DragonForce is used by public safety agencies to plan, train, respond and report on missions ranging from day-to-day patrolling to large-scale event and emergency management to SWAT operations to search & rescue operations.

“I need to see what’s going on at the scene in order to make the right command decision - that is the user requirement that we heard from our public safety customers which lead to the development of Tactical Video Streaming in DragonForce,” said James Sim, Drakontas’ CEO. “The decisions that public safety professionals make, and the actions that they take are based on the information they have access to. DragonForce is designed to give them both the information they need and the ability to work with it collaboratively as a team so that they can arrive at the fastest, safest and most effective course of action possible in any situation.”

Drakontas will be demonstrating tactical Video Streaming at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Dallas Texas October 15-18 at the DragonForce booth (#4506). If you are unable to attend IACP please contact Drakontas to request a demo for your team.

About Drakontas

Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, video streaming, push-to-talk and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large-scale incident operations.

DragonForce Experience

