North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team & Mansfield, TX OEM expand regional interoperability using DragonForce
DragonForce eliminates data silos with Regional Interoperability Operations and Collaborative Information Exchange
The tools and features we are already using in DragonForce have improved our workflow and communication tenfold, and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of what the platform can do.”BLUEBELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drakontas, the provider of the command and control platform DragonForce, has been selected by North Texas PSURT and Mansfield, TX Emergency Management Agency to enable a regional, multi-agency interoperability solution equipping public safety professionals and community volunteers with the essential tools to quickly assess and respond to emergency operations.
— Greg Cutler - Captain Mansfield, TX OEM
DragonForce, the multipurpose team collaboration platform, provides critical communication tools that empower public safety professionals to make better, faster, and safer decisions. DragonForce provides critical personnel location data and voice communications interoperability, enabling multiple agencies to collaborate effectively using the smartphones, tablets, and laptops they already use.
North Texas PSURT and Mansfield, TX OEM now have a fully capable regional interoperability platform that enables decision-makers to pull resources from either agency to assemble the best team possible. DragonForce response groups can be quickly created, drawing from members and resources from the entire North Texas region who can then collaborate and respond in real-time. “Coordinating our operations and utilizing resources from multiple agencies has reduced our response times drastically. We assign groups quickly from our command center while monitoring responding members, and it’s as simple as dropping an icon on a map. That has reduced the load on our communications system rather than constant radio check-ins for location updates,” said Greg Cutler, Captain Mansfield, TX OEM. “We are now able to quickly and easily assign search grids and roles to operators or volunteers as they arrive on scene and then capture real-time damage assessments using mobile Windshield Survey forms to get a rapid assessment and eyes on the scene. The tools and features we are already using in DragonForce have improved our workflow and communication tenfold, and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of what the platform can do.”
“We are very pleased that North Texas PSURT and Mansfield TX are expanding the offering and utilizing the full potential of DragonForce to help them fulfill their mission of delivering regional interoperability to the entire North Texas region,” stated James Sim, CEO of Drakontas. “DragonForce was designed to scale and support complex deployments like this where multiple, disparate jurisdictions need to be able to communicate and collaborate easily using a robust set of tools especially architected for public safety operations.”
About North Texas PSURT
The mission of the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team is to provide professional UAS assistance to jurisdictions and emergency operations centers in support of their response, relief, and immediate recovery efforts. They are tasked with providing situational awareness through the use of UAS flights in order to aid in decision making and problem-solving during incidents utilizing the DragonForce Platform for their command and control (C2) operations.
About Mansfield, TX Office of Emergency Management
Housed within the Mansfield Fire Department, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is responsible for coordinating the emergency management program for the City of Mansfield. Its program goals are to plan for and maintain the public peace, health and safety during disasters.
To learn more, visit www.mansfieldtexas.gov
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large-scale incident operations.
To learn more, visit www.drakontas.com.
