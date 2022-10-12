It's National Pet Safety Month: Hounds Town USA Offers 5 Tips for Keeping Your Dog Safe This Season
The interactive doggie daycare franchise has some advice for pet owners preparing for holiday gatherings and travelORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is the true kick-off to fall temperatures, plans for holiday gatherings, and of course National Pet Safety Month. As we prepare for the festivities, larger gatherings, and colder weather, it’s important to know how to keep your pet safe. Hounds Town USA, the 30-plus unit interactive doggie daycare franchise has some canine wellness tips to share.
Keep your dog away from food areas
Seasonal gatherings can mean more parties and cooking at home, which is why you will want to keep your dog away from the food areas to avoid counter-surfing or scrap consumption. Over-eating food found in the kitchen might cause a belly ache, but foods like chocolate can cause severe symptoms such as seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, and even death. It's also best to never share onions, raisins, nuts, and a yeast dough with your dog.
Avoid toxic houseplants around the home
Did you know, poinsettia plants (commonly used for holiday decor) can cause mouth and esophagus irritation, nausea, and vomiting? A curious dog chowing down on just one new houseplant could cause a toxic or fatal reaction. Avoid purchasing lilies, sago palms, tulips, pothos, aloe vera, areca palms, elephant ears, money plants, and spider plants.
Monitor your pup in colder months
Instinctively, dogs are more comfortable in cooler temperatures - you may even notice that they are more active now than in warmer months. While allowing your pup to enjoy playtime and exercise, you'll still want to avoid prolonged periods of outdoor time in freezing temperatures, depending on your dog's breed.
Create a safe space
As you host holiday parties, there will be a lot of new faces and comings and goings in your home, which can be very overwhelming for your pup. Prep a quiet space like a crate or separate room where your pet can go to get away from the chaos. Also, if you haven't already, get your dog microchipped so that you can guarantee to track them down should they use this opportunity to sneak out the front door.
“This time of year brings so much joy as we spend time with friends and family, but there are extra dangers and things to consider in order to protect your pets,” says Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “Knowing these dangers ahead of time can help you prepare and keep your pup calm and happy.”
ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USA
Since 2000, Hounds Town USA has offered a safe and welcoming environment for dogs to be dogs. With interactive doggie daycare, pet boarding, dog grooming, a pet taxi, and retail services, Hounds Town USA’s unique town for dogs is home to the happiest dogs — and franchise owners — on Earth. Founded by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA has grown to more than 30 locations with plans to open 20 more units before 2023. For more information, please visit houndstownfranchise.com.
