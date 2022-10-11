First Singaporean Speaker with Aphasia releases promotional video for upcoming World Stroke Congress 2022
STEPPING UP TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE
I’ve decided to face up to this challenge for myself and fellow stroke survivors, to prove that we can overcome our circumstances if we choose to make the effort.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From being a reluctant participant at first, Mr. Terence Ang has chosen to step up by agreeing to speak at the upcoming 14th World Stroke Congress 2022 in Singapore.
— Terence Ang
And to publicize this valiant effort, the stroke survivor who recently authored A Cry in the Dark, a bestselling book on his experiences during his recovery process, recently shot a one-minute promotional video that involved hours of recording - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_Ux7nJOgDk.
"This video shows me at my best and although the result is far from perfect, I wanted to keep it as real as possible," says Terence. "You can therefore imagine what I'm like right now, without all the editing that helps to make me more presentable."
Singapore National Stroke Association president Dr. Shamala Thilarajah, who invited him to give the address, told Terence: "Your voice can be powerful."
Terence, after much contemplation, accepted the invitation although he was reluctant at first as he still struggles with aphasia which affects his speech and memory, especially language expression and comprehension. He had even kept a low profile during the launch of his own book and refused to be up on stage although he was present at the event. This time, however, after much encouragement including from Dr. Shamala, he has relented and decided to take a leap of faith by accepting the invitation.
"We heard you in Singapore, now your views will be channeled to health experts from around the world," added Dr. Shamala.
This global event will take place in Singapore from October 26 to 29 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, and bring together the international stroke community to discuss how to better deliver improvements in prevention, treatment, and support in order to reduce the burden of stroke.
Terence will address healthcare professionals from around the world on his journey with stroke, and offer personal insights into the patient experience to bring greater value to the stroke community. His topic: Sharing By Person with Lived Experience in Their Stroke Journey and How Nurses Made a Difference
Dr. Moses Koh, an associate consultant in rehabilitation medicine from Sengkang General Hospital, was one who journeyed together with Terence as his rehabilitation physician for more than one and a half years. "Terence truly has a stroke recovery story worth sharing," he said. "Through the ups and downs in all aspects of his rehab process - physically, emotionally, cognitively, he has shown tremendous determination and courage in the face of his difficulties. I believe his sharing will inspire and give hope to everyone."
Aphasia SG founder and speech-language therapist Ms. Evelyn Khoo added that Terence is a fighter and has overcome the odds in writing about his experiences.
“As his speech-language therapist, I am immensely proud of Terence for accepting this huge challenge of speaking at the upcoming World Stroke Congress. Public speaking is daunting for many; can you imagine how terrifying it must be for someone with communication challenges after a stroke? I look forward to him conquering this next big hurdle of public speaking!"
For Terence, to even go onstage and address a live audience with his present condition is scary, being someone who is always conscious of image.
“I’ve decided to face up to this challenge for myself and fellow stroke survivors, to prove that we can overcome our circumstances if we choose to make the effort,” he says. “It’s time to start letting go of my fears and think instead about what a powerful message my doing so can send to everyone.
"So many friends and medical professionals have helped, supported, and encouraged me up to this point, so I want to repay them by showing I can do this."
Deeply passionate about patient rehabilitation, Terence continues to amplify the voices of stroke victims and provide them with the help and resources they need to feel less alone in their recovery process. At the event, leading professionals in the global community will discuss the latest science, clinical trials, breakthroughs, and guidelines for stroke prevention. The program aims to serve as a professional exchange and networking platform for all medical practitioners and researchers committed to providing stroke care around the world and fostering a more united stroke community.
About the Author:
Terence had a stroke in August 2020. At that time, he was Head of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce at Singapore's largest home and electronic company. He is working on his 2nd book with a collection of short stories accompanied by illustrations to shed light on post-stroke life in an interesting, unique, and yet powerful way. As a stroke survivor, he wanted to make a difference in someone's life through his own journey with the hope of providing a positive outlook as one navigates everyday life. While the first book is about me dealing with the aftermath of a stroke, the second book will feature stroke survivors sharing the individual story of their own journey. ”, a book which he is working on with three young 2nd year Bachelor of Arts Design Practice students from NAFA from Singapore, as well as filmmaker.
For more information on the World Stroke Congress and Terence Ang’s participation, visit the website www.worldstrokecongress.org.
Mr Terence Ang
Mr Terence Ang
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other