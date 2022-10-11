BERLIN BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3004154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Berlin BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 20, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual assault – no consent
ACCUSED: Howard Emerson III
AGE: 41
RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 21, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault which resulted in an investigation into Howard Emerson III of Graniteville, VT. Subsequent investigation and review of the facts of the case by the Washington County State’s Attorney, Emerson was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of sexual assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: Y
