BERLIN BARRACKS / SEXUAL ASSAULT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3004154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Berlin BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 20, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault – no consent

ACCUSED: Howard Emerson III

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 21, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault which resulted in an investigation into Howard Emerson III of Graniteville, VT. Subsequent investigation and review of the facts of the case by the Washington County State’s Attorney, Emerson was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of sexual assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: Y

