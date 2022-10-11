Antenna1st to Develop Lithium Ion Batteries for Electric Buses
The custom lithium ion battery developer specializes in batteries for electric vehicles, space satellites, computers, and more
Driven by dreams, we will continue to take on challenges and aim to be a company that benefits society and improves the world.”TOKYO, JAPAN, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antenna1st, a custom lithium-ion battery developer and wholesaler, has announced the launch of battery development that will be custom-made for electric buses. The company’s products are high quality and manufactured in Japan and Taiwan, eliminating the risks and low-quality standards that consumers experience with manufacturers in other countries.
The lithium-ion battery is a generic term for secondary batteries using lithium-ion or lithium-alloy, and so on, as negative electrodes. Due to the relationship between voltage and capacity, the energy density in weight units is high, therefore lithium-ion batteries become compact, lightweight, and superior in terms of space and weight in applications where many batteries are used, such as in electric cars and buses.
The company specializes in battery systems for electric buses, garbage trucks, cars, and boats compatible with 600V and 200A or more outputs. The products are verified through several years of operational experience and testing.
Antenna1st also specializes in uninterruptible power supply, otherwise known as UPS, systems. When natural disasters, power outages, and so on occur, electricity inside the workplace or household can be used for a certain period of time after the outage. This is ideal for areas where devastating hurricanes have recently been wiping power supply for hundreds of communities.
“Driven by dreams, we will continue to take on challenges and aim to be a company that benefits society and improves the world by sharing joy and excitement with customers through all of our corporate activities and high-quality products that are based on our core value of creating a brighter, sustainable future,” said Misako Tanabe, CEO of Antenna1st.
Antenna1st battery system specifications include:
DC48V ~ 320V or more
Discharge current 100A or more
Capacity ~100kWh or more
Waterproof specification
External data communication
Battery charge/discharge data display
Active balance function of lithium-ion batteries at charge/discharge
In addition to batteries used in electric vehicles and spacecraft satellites, the company also offers spot welder machines. The spot welder HSW-03H3 features a double pulse welding mode and seam welding mode. The machine is capable of welding from thin wires of 0.01 or less, as well as thick metals. The spot welder HSW-02AN64 is a personal spot welder with a built-in power controller function.
For more information on Antenna1st and its lineup of flagship products, visit https://antenna1st.com/eng/.
About Antenna1st
Antenna1st is a custom lithium-ion battery developer and wholesaler specializing in high-quality batteries for electric vehicles, computers, and spacecraft satellites. The company’s products are produced in factories located in Japan and Taiwan. For more information, please visit https://antenna1st.com/eng/.
