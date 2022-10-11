Greyston Held 40th Anniversary Gala in Celebration of its Mission to Create Job Opportunities and Services

(L-R): Greyston President & CEO Joseph D. Kenner, Andrew Yearley, The Body Shop CEO David Boynton, Matthew Reich (L-R): Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Mary Calvi, Greyston President & CEO Joseph D. Kenner, Andrew Yearley (L-R): Cindy Alcantara – Open Hiring Manager North America, Salomé Boccara – Retail Team Lead, Joseph D. Kenner – President & CEO of Greyston, David Boynton – CEO of The Body Shop, Nykeba King - Global Head of Inclusion and Belonging

This year's gala was emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi and announced IKEA as Greyston's latest Open Hiring Partner

YONKERS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greyston Foundation held their 40th Anniversary Gala in celebration of its mission on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Hampshire Country Club located at 1025 Cove Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543. This year’s gala was emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi, as she kicked off the evening with a happy birthday video that included tributes from Academy Award winning actor Jeff Bridges, Eve Marko, widow of Greyston founder Bernie Glassman, actor Hugh Jackman, businessman Richard Branson, President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, and Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc. Greyston’s 40th Anniversary Gala honored The Body Shop with the 2022 Bernie Glassman Trailblazer Award along with actor Jeff Bridges as this year’s Honorary Chair.

“I would like to thank everyone who joined us in celebrating 40 years at our gala,” said Joseph D. Kenner, President, and CEO of Greyston. “We are thankful for our supporters for their continued belief in Greyston’s vision and mission to unlock human potential through inclusive employment and join us on our journey to drive societal change in our communities through a positive economic impact.”

Over 250 attendees enjoyed an evening that included a special 40th Anniversary Tribute, an awards presentation, and an engaging fireside chat between President and CEO Joseph Kenner and David Boynton, CEO of The Body Shop, along with some of his colleagues, on how The Body Shop implemented Open Hiring in distribution centers and retail operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The night ended with a special surprise from Jesper Brodin, CEO of IKEA, stating that they would be utilizing the Open Hiring model to create a more welcoming work environment at IKEA where all can reach their full potential.

Proceeds from this year’s gala will allow Greyston to continue its mission of creating job opportunities and services toward self-sufficiency. This year’s gala was made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors: Gold Sponsor – The Body Shop; Silver Sponsor – Jeff Bridges, Aileen Burdick, Tompkins Bank, Veneruso, Curto, Schwarts & Curto LLP, and Andrew Yearley; as well as all of the Bronze Sponsors. For those who would like to donate in support of Greyston, please visit /www.greyston.org/get-involved/.

About Greyston: Greyson is a nonprofit social justice enterprise working to create job opportunities and provide services that enable self-sufficiency through its Open Hiring model. Founded in 1982 by Bernie Glassman, Greyston formed a mission to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment, helping to eliminate barriers and provide a path to self-sufficiency. For more information about Greyston, please visit their website at www.greyston.org.