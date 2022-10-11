Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Creative Gig So Kids Make a Positive Impact

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and funds The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids, new sweet gig www.ThisTeeisGood.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experience, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcompanies www.Recruitingfor

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund kid work programs that teach positive values. This Tee is Good is our new sweet gig.

Talented kids on our super sweet gig; use their creative talent to make a positive impact!””
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding work programs for kids that prepare them for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good created a Super Sweet Gig and is funding “This Tee is Good;” teaching talented kids to create a purpose driven project, using their creativity. This Tee is Good (for me, you, and the world too).

On the sweet gig, kids design their own purpose driven tee; that will be made of recycled material (and that too will make a lasting impact).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "The most productive and talented kids who have successfully completed work on The Sweetest Gigs; are invited to participate in our new super sweet community gig."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.WeMakeaPositiveImpact.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Travel for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards Travel with The World's Best Adventure (Companies), Cruises, and So much more #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise #lovetobnb #lovetotravelforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
3107208324
email us here
