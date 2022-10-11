Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,673 in the last 365 days.

More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges.

Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug activity in Huntingdon and McKenzie.  As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 13000 block of Paris Street in Huntingdon.  This morning, TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant, and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Three individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.  Tracey M. Myles (DOB: 8/12/56) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Her bond is set at $25,000.  Paula M. Alsbrook (DOB: 8/7/79) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Her bond is set at $2,500.  Jazz R. Johnson (DOB: 3/7/88) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  His bond is set at $2,500.

                                                                

Myles
Alsbrook
Johnson

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.