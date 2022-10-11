EMU Organised a “Cyprus Night” for New Students

As part of the 25th Orientation Days organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and sponsored by North Cyprus Turkcell, a “Cyprus Night” organized for students from all over the world who have just joined the EMU Family took place on Friday, at 19:00, 7 October 2022 at EMU Atatürk Square. During the event, which aims to introduce the rich culture of Cyprus to new students and their families, the stands where food and beverages and handicrafts of Northern Cyprus attracted great attention from the participants.

Participants Applauded

Delivering the opening speech of the night, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu said, “Our esteemed guests and students, we are very happy to be participating in this beautiful Cyprus Night. I would like to thank our dear friends who contributed to the organization of the event. I wish you all a nice night. Have fun”. Famagusta Folk Dance Community took the stage at first in Cyprus Night, where the turnout was very high. Afterwards, Ahmet - Cahit - Osman Trio sang traditional Cypriot songs. Accompanying the performances with applause, the participants took lots of photos and videos and shared them on social media. After the performances, the Famagusta Folk Dance Community and Ahmet - Cahit - Osman Trio were presented a plaque of appreciation by Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu.

Cypriot Cuisine and Handicrafts Attracted Great Interest

In the event, local producers of Yeniboğaziçi and Mehmetçik Municipalities bearing the title of “Cittaslow” (Slow City) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Olive Tree Solidarity Association, Yeniboğaziçi Women's Association, Famagusta Ravelin Lions Club Association, Famagusta Youth Union Association and Akova Women's Association also set up stands. The “Cittaslow” (Slow City) Network, to which 287 cities from 33 countries are members, stands out as a movement that aims to increase the quality of life in cities with a population of less than 50 thousand and to provide access to healthy and good food, and to protect local values. Throughout the night, EMU presented the village-style bread with olives and halloumi, called Bulla Bread. In addition, halloumi and beverages were distributed to the participants with the support of KoopSüt. Many EMU academic, administrative and worker staff enjoyed the evening with students and guests at the event. The participants, who had the opportunity to visit the stands and taste the foods and beverages belonging to the Northern Cyprus cuisine, also showed great interest in the handicrafts of local producers