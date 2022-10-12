Victor Valley Nutrition Services Staff Serves Up Excellence
Victor Valley Nutrition Services Staff executes the Child and Adult Care Food Program with distinction.ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Valley Union High School District Nutrition Services team was recently recognized by “No Kid Hungry California” for their outstanding work providing meals to families during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the National CACFP Sponsors Association joins them in recognizing their inspiring efforts to feed their community during the crisis.
Nutrition Services staff at VVUHSD staff came to work every day during the shutdown to serve community members and students with nutritious meals. At a time when some families were struggling to put food on the table, staff served three meals a day, five days a week. They even prepared and served meals during times that would have otherwise been breaks from school (like Thanksgiving break or professional development)! During weather that would have deterred other services, the Nutrition Services Staff at VVUHSD was hard at work. They faced snow, heavy rains, winds, and cold high desert temperatures in their quest to sustain their students and community.
Accessibility was another barrier they tackled. The Grab N Go service was offered to the community members and students at each district school. Nutrition staff even worked with the transportation department to ensure children in rural areas who were unable to travel to pick up the meals were still fed.
In the year prior to the pandemic shutdown, Nutrition Services Staff at VVUHSD served 866,356 lunches, 354,943 breakfasts, and 53,460 suppers. During the Covid-19 shutdown period, from March 17-May 22, 2022, Nutrition Services Staff served 232,192 combined breakfast and lunch meals to their students and children of the community.
The Nutrition Services Staff’s singular dedication to feeding kids and community is not only inspiring, it’s the distillation of the CACFP. We’re proud to tell their story.
Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
National CACFP Sponsors Association
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter