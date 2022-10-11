More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges.

Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug activity in Huntingdon and McKenzie. As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 13000 block of Paris Street in Huntingdon. This morning, TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant, and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Three individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Tracey M. Myles (DOB: 8/12/56) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $25,000. Paula M. Alsbrook (DOB: 8/7/79) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $2,500. Jazz R. Johnson (DOB: 3/7/88) is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $2,500.

Myles Alsbrook Johnson