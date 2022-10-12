European Manufacturers & Suppliers Join with Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle Around the WorldWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces a formal collaboration with the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) to create a central European hub for information sharing on motor vehicle cybersecurity.
“The physical presence of an Auto-ISAC Office within Europe is indispensable for our collective cybersecurity defense,” said Dr. Martin Emele, European Regional Director, Auto-ISAC. “The automotive sector is an early industry leader in cybersecurity, and our priority is to continue moving forward, engaging with those in the industry, policymakers, and stakeholders.”
The Auto-ISAC launched in 2015, and in June 2021 appointed Dr. Martin Emele as European Director to establish a presence in Europe by shepherding close coordination and alignment with European-based Auto-ISAC members, potential new members, and key partners within Europe.
“The automobile industry is one of the primary cutting-edge industries in Europe, with automakers leading the way towards a new generation of mobility that is ever more sustainable, safe, and smart. Through the European Auto-ISAC, we will push ahead with our digital transformation while working to protect the security of connected vehicles,” said Sigrid de Vries, ACEA Director General.
“For European suppliers, this agreement provides a roadmap for working together and coordinating activities and information flow between the Auto-ISAC based in North America, as well as other future regional offices. We are all stronger when we share potential cyber threats and the means to prevent and respond to them,” said Benjamin Krieger, CLEPA Secretary General.
Under the agreement, a formal European office will be incorporated as a legal entity in an EU member state, with a Steering Committee formed that is composed of an equal number of representatives from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers.
ACEA and CLEPA intend to provide support to Auto-ISAC in establishing its European presence and partnering with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), to actively encourage its members and stakeholders to participate in the European Office and to promote the Auto-ISAC as the leading automotive information-sharing entity in Europe dedicated to the mission of increasing the cybersecurity resilience of the automotive industry through sharing and analysis of cybersecurity intelligence.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About ACEA
The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) represents the 16 major Europe-based car, van, truck, and bus makers: BMW Group, DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Ferrari, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Iveco Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Group, Stellantis, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group. Visit www.acea.auto for more information.
About CLEPA
CLEPA represents over 3,000 companies supplying state-of-the-art components and innovative technology for safe, smart, and sustainable mobility, investing over €30 billion yearly in research and development. Automotive suppliers directly employ about 1.7 million people in Europe. Visit www.CLEPA.eu for information.
