WYDOT will be conducting helicopter operations on Teton Pass

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on replacing avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass this afternoon at 2 p.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to replace and maintain a gas management shelter and related equipment.

Work should last roughly 1-2 hours and drivers on Teton Pass will see intermittent delays during that time. Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.