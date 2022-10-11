Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,665 in the last 365 days.

Arf and Knox Wire Announce Cross-Border Partnership

Houston, Texas, United States , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Houston, USA, 10 October, 2022] Arf and Knox Wire announce a new global payment partnership. The collaboration will strengthen market offerings and increase the global reach of both institutions.

Arf and Knox Wire are both internationally focused financial institutions that specialize in cross-border payment solutions.

Arf is a global settlement banking platform that offers real-time fiat-to-fiat cross-border settlements, credit lines, and global treasury management for financial institutions and licensed money service businesses (MSBs). Arf provides fully compliant credit line services for its clients to settle their cross-border transactions and scale their businesses. Arf's credit line options can save as much as 100% of working capital requirements.

The Knox Wire payment system processes cross-border payouts in over 150 countries to as many as 30,000 financial institutions. Utilizing Knox Wire's real-time gross settlement system, transactions are processed swiftly between financial institutions and the information of each transaction's progress is visible in real-time.

The collaboration will include improving the global reach of Arf with the utilization of Knox Wire's dashboard system. At the same time, Arf will greatly increase the capability of Knox Wire's treasury, payment, and credit line services.

Knox Wire's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen McCullah, says: "The beneficial Collaboration between Knox Wire and Arf is a great opportunity for both institutions to positively improve financial service capabilities and provide a more holistic and far-reaching market offering to both sets of clients globally".

About Arf

Arf is a global settlement banking platform, providing real-time fiat-to-fiat cross-border settlements, stablecoin-based credit lines, and global treasury management for financial institutions and licensed money service businesses (MSBs).

Contact: info@arf.one 

Website: Arf.one 

About Knox Wire

Knox Wire is a cross-border payment system that combines the financial messaging capabilities of Swift, with the real-time gross settlement capabilities of the most robust RTGS systems.

Contact:
Josh Hutchison - PR Manager 

press@knoxwire.com

Website: Knoxwire.com


For the original news story, please visit: https://prdistribution.com/news/arf-and-knox-wire-announce-cross-border-partnership/9336638

Attachment 


Media Contacts:

Full Name: Josh Hutchison
Company: Knox Wire | Arf
Phone Number: +27 61 721 7112
Website: https://knoxwire.com | https://arf.one

You just read:

Arf and Knox Wire Announce Cross-Border Partnership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.