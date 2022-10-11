CalypsoAI Expands Its Work With the Department of Homeland Security to Accelerate TSA Innovation

This work with the DHS sees CalypsoAI taking its solution into new and innovative areas, with a focus on X-ray imagery and the screening of carry-on baggage.

At CalypsoAI, our relationship with the Department of Homeland Security has been key in the evolution of independent testing and validation for AI within the U.S. government.” — Neil Serebryany, CalypsoAI CEO