Appalachia Technologies to hold a Cybersecurity Summit
Appalachia Technologies to Host a Cybersecurity Summit at Hollywood Casino on October 19thGRANTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 19, Appalachia Technologies will be hosting a free in-person cybersecurity summit at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course for regional CIOs, CISOs and IT Security Leaders.
This event brings together Appalachia’s top cybersecurity experts as well as global cybersecurity vendors and community leaders to update and educate attendees on the latest threats to organizational security while offering practical solutions.
The event will begin with a keynote by William (Wil) Klusovsky, Global Industry Cybersecurity Lead, Avanade, who will speak on "The Future of Cybersecurity".
The event will also feature a number of educational sessions on best practices for cybersecurity. Speakers and presentations include:
• The Power of Automation – Yoel Alvarez, Sr. Security Engineer, Appalachia Technologies
• Don’t Trust Me… Weighing Zero Trust with the Demand for More Access – Scott Davis, President of the Cybersecurity Association of Pennsylvania and Senior Sales Engineer with Liongard
• Stop Attackers in Their Tracks – Rafael Sanchez, Lead Sales Systems Engineer, AT&T Business Cybersecurity
• Tales from the SOC - Curtis McPherson, Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst, Appalachia Technologies
• The Last Line of Defense – Derek Dowhower, Director of Technology, Appalachia Technologies
In a Fireside Chat, several prominent business leaders will share the challenges they have faced and how they addressed them. The panel will be moderated by nationally recognized cybersecurity influencer Mike Miller. Panelists include:
• Greg Day, Director of IS and Technology Infrastructure, Shippensburg University
• Don Martin, CTO, McNees Law
• Mike Sage, CIO, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania
Throughout the event, attendees will enjoy a catered lunch and cocktail hour, followed by free time to enjoy the casino.
Regional IT leaders interested in attending the summit can register on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/405376671537.
