Appalachia Technologies Acquires Cyber Protection Group (CPG), a cybersecurity company specializing in penetration testing and compliance.
I have put my heart into CPG to build great trust with my clients over the years. It is very evident that Appalachia Technologies carries the same values that I have built my business with.”MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Appalachia Technologies, a Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider, announced their acquisition of Cyber Protection Group (CPG), a cybersecurity company specializing in penetration testing and compliance. The acquisition is another advancement in the growth of Appalachia’s cybersecurity core business competency.
Cyber Protection Group founder and vCISO Mike Miller is a cybersecurity professional with 25 years of experience throughout the IT industry. He has focused on security, specializing in the areas of Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, PCI, SOC, Intrusion Detection, Penetration Testing, and Incident Response. In his transition to the Appalachia team, Mr. Miller will join the security team to continue offering vCISO services as well as collaborating with the team. Additionally, he will be active in providing various assessment services, penetration testing, and incident response services.
"I am extremely excited about this next phase,” states Mr. Miller. “I have put my heart into Cyber Protection Group to build great trust with my clients over the years. It is very evident that Appalachia Technologies carries the same values that I have built my business with. Knowing that they have a deep resource of talent and experience will make this a seamless transition. I look forward to continuing a great relationship with my clients as well as building new ones."
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Appalachia was founded in 2004 by Mike Romano and Brian Stone. As a services-only company, Appalachia maintains a vendor-neutral position, which allows the company to serve clients in an unbiased manner, recommending the solution(s) that are best suited for their needs and budget. Maintaining such a position enhances the breadth and depth of skill across various technology platforms and services.
A Closer Look at Appalachia’s Capabilities:
Appalachia’s cybersecurity practice capabilities currently include:
• Security Assessments
• Penetration Testing
• Vulnerability Scanning
• Managed Threat Detection and Response
• Firewall, VPN and Perimeter Security
Appalachia continues to be active in the M&A space, focused on adding expertise that aligns to core competencies. The move marks the third acquisition, second in cybersecurity, since 2020. Stronghold Cyber Security, with specialization in CMMC, NIST, and DFARS compliance consulting to defense contractors, was acquired in 2020. In 2021, Appalachia acquired PremierComm’s Unified Communications and Collaboration division, adding service capabilities while complementing cybersecurity services.
About Appalachia Technologies, LLC:
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Appalachia was founded in 2004 and is a Best Places to Work in PA for 5 years in a row. Appalachia has been a Top 50 Fastest Growing Company in PA and has been named on the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN MSP 500, and Channel Futures MSP 501 Lists. Appalachia is a SOC 2, Type II Audited company.
At Appalachia Technologies, we help businesses in our community stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of technology, service, and education. We begin with a security risk assessment of the environment and then we build a cyber security roadmap to identify and prioritize improvements to your overall security posture. Our managed security services allow you to focus on your business goals and objectives, while our SOC (Security Operations Center) proactively monitors, manages and responds to security events in your environment.
