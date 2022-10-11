- Golden Key Awards Honor Businesses for Hiring People with Disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 29, 2022) — Every year the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and their partners honor people and businesses with the Golden Key Award. Presented today at the Disability:IN Utah Summit, these awards recognize those who have helped promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

“We receive dozens of outstanding nominations from around the state. These awards recognize companies and individuals who are supporting Utahns with disabilities in the workplace,” said Sarah Brenna, Director of the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation. “It’s great to see these employers take the lead in overcoming biases and building an understanding of the employability of people with disabilities.”

The recipients of the annual Golden Key Awards were Star Nursery, Living Planet Aquarium, Lowe’s, the Internal Revenue Service, the Utah Department of Commerce, Canyons School District, Southern Utah University, Weber School District’s Kennedy Wahlen, and Allies Supported Employment’s Chris Hineman.

By working directly with Utah businesses, the state’s vocational rehabilitation staff provide training on disability awareness and job accommodations. Ultimately, vocational rehabilitation wants to connect these businesses with job-ready employees.

The Golden Key Awards recognize the people and businesses that believe in the potential of Utahns with disabilities. People with disabilities provide a wealth of knowledge, skills, talents and experiences. They add diversity, resourcefulness and creative energy to Utah’s workforce.

For more information, or to view video presentations on each winner, visit jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/employer/goldenkey.html.

