- $66 Million in Mortgage Assistance Available for Eligible Utahns Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (October 10, 2022) — Eligible Utah homeowners can now apply for mortgage assistance online at homeownersassistance.utah.gov. The state has $66 million in federal pandemic relief funds available to help homeowners who are unable to pay their mortgage due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first application period opens today and runs through November 7, 2022. The program will first be available for applicants whose incomes are equal to or less than 100% of the county area median income (AMI) in which the household resides, or 100% of AMI for the U.S., whichever is greater, and applicants facing immediate foreclosure.

“For Utahns facing economic uncertainty, there’s nothing more important than knowing that they can remain in their home,” said Nate McDonald, deputy director at the Department of Workforce Services. “We want to make sure these funds go to those truly in need and in danger of losing their home. To help make this program run as smoothly as possible, we ask that only people who meet the income eligibility criteria and are delinquent in the payments apply so the system doesn’t get bogged down with ineligible applications.”

Eligible Utah homeowners also need to have experienced a documented financial hardship associated with COVID-19 after January 21, 2020 and own the Utah property for which they are applying for assistance. Approved applicants will be required to participate in either homeowner counseling or a homeowner education program.

The Department of Workforce Services has partnered with Community Development Corporation of Utah to administer program funding. “We are happy to assist in keeping Utahns in their homes with this program. Before applying, applicants should gather documentation that will help expedite the process, including their most recent mortgage statement, demand letter or foreclosure notice, income documentation, and their government issued identification”, said Mike Akerlow, CEO of Community Development Corporation of Utah.

Visit homeownersassistance.utah.gov for more information on what the program can assist with and to fill out a pre-screening questionnaire to help determine if you are eligible.

