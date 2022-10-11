MassDOT Launches BIL Expenditures Website 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce it has launched a new website, “Project Viewer,” displaying information on expenditures made using federal funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) of 2021 as well as information on state matching funds.

The website, https://gis.massdot.state.ma.us/dataviewers/projectviewer/), will be updated weekly and allows users to view a breakdown of all federal and state matching dollars used on BIL-funded projects. Users can also filter this information by project type and view information on the current balances of funds that have not yet been obligated. The website was developed as required by An Act Relative to Massachusetts’s Transportation Resources and Climate (MassTRAC), Section 31, which was recently passed by the Massachusetts Legislature and signed by Governor Charlie Baker.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver billions in funding to the Commonwealth, helping to build on the investments the Baker-Polito Administration has made over the past 7 years to improve infrastructure, and we are pleased to offer a way for the public to see where the federal dollars are being spent,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “Under the Baker-Polito Administration, we have come a long way as a Commonwealth with increasing capital investments in our transportation system, with expanding municipal grant programs to help cities and towns improve core infrastructure and with prioritizing safety, equity, reliability and the resiliency of our transportation system. The new Project Viewer will give community members a window into investments being made with BIL funds and with the support of the transportation and environmental bond bill called MassTRAC.”

MassTRAC was signed by Governor Baker on August 10, 2022. An $11.4 billion infrastructure bond bill, it advances and supports the significant investments in the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railways, transit agencies and environmental infrastructure with the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. MassTRAC will allow MassDOT, the MBTA, and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to continue work supported by the recent transportation and environmental bond bills.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorized approximately 35 discretionary, competitive grant programs to be administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) over 5 years, with total funding in excess of $110 billion

In addition to information on all BIL-funded infrastructure projects’ funding source, cost, and category of spending, MassDOT’s Project Viewer webpage contains a mapping feature that allows users to view projects’ geographic limits and relative size compared to other nearby projects.

To view the new Project Viewer website, please visit this link: https://gis.massdot.state.ma.us/dataviewers/projectviewer/.

To learn more about MassDOT’s process for allocating federal and state funding, please visit the webpage for the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) (https://www.mass.gov/service-details/state-transportation-improvement-program-stip) and the Capital Investment Plan (https://www.mass.gov/service-details/current-capital-investment-plan-cip)

For questions related to this new website, email: planning@dot.state.ma.us.

