MassDOT Advisory: Danvers/Peabody, Quick Build Safety Improvements Planned on Route 114 from Route 128 to Route 1 

DANVERS/PEABODY — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will commence implementing the first of a series of quick build safety counter measures this fall to improve safety for the two-mile section of Route 114 between Route 1 in Danvers and Route 128 in Peabody. The scope of work associated this initial effort includes optimizing traffic signal timing to increase motorist and pedestrian safety at intersections; updating warning and regulatory signage to increase visibility; improving/adding accessible crosswalks for pedestrians; and installing new pavement markings at select locations along the corridor to provide for a safer driving experience. The work will continue periodically through the remainder of the current construction season.

“At MassDOT, safety is the number one priority for all our roadway users,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We are glad to work together with state, municipal and community leaders to increase safety on this section of Route 114.”

The safety improvements being implemented/planned along this section of Route 114 are the result of a collaborative effort involving MassDOT, Representative Thomas P. Walsh, Representative Sally P. Kerans, Senator Joan B. Lovely, and local elected and appointed officials in Danvers and Peabody. The collaborative planning effort was initiated in December 2021 and has continued with regular progress meetings. A Road Safety Audit process conducted with state and local officials in Spring 2022 documented 285 crashes over a three-year period, including four recent fatal crashes. The planned improvements, as well as others being considered for future implementation, were developed as safety counter measures to address deficiencies identified within the final report for the Road Safety Audit.

“I want to thank the community, the Peabody City Council, and especially the families of those residents killed in crashes for coming forward and sharing their concern for the safety of people traveling on Route 114 and for their continued partnership in this effort”, said Representative Walsh (D-Peabody). “This fall MassDOT will be taking the first steps toward implementing immediate safety improvements, and I look forward to a public meeting in the coming months to receive feedback on the next phase of this project.”

“MassDOT is listening to Danvers and Peabody residents, police, and local officials as we work in partnership to make 114 safer,” said Representative Sally Kerans (D-Peabody). "I am truly encouraged by our progress.”

“Together, we have taken a successful stand to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians along Route 114” said Senator Joan B. Lovely (D-Salem). “I am proud to partner with Representatives Tom Walsh and Sally Kerans, and to work with MassDOT and Danvers and Peabody leadership, to make these much-needed safety improvements. I also want to extend a sincere thank you to the families who tragically lost loved ones on this roadway, who raised their voices for these critical changes. I will continue to follow this issue closely and look forward to discussing these matters further at a future public meeting.”

To better share and solicit feedback on these proposals to increase motorist and pedestrian safety along this stretch Route 114, MassDOT has developed a new public website that can be reached here (https://www.mass.gov/info-details/goals-proposed-changes-route-114-danverspeabody-safety-improvements).

MassDOT anticipates holding a local public informational meeting in late 2022 to discuss the next phase of improvements proposed for the roadway and gather information and comments from the public. The scope of work associated with that phase is expected to focus on roadway resurfacing; narrowing travel lane widths to reduce speeding; site access management techniques; and installing additional crosswalks and isolated segments of sidewalk.

The work being implemented this fall will be completed using available, on-call maintenance contracts.

All work is weather permitting and may change without notice.

Signs and traffic control devices will be used to guide drivers through the work zone. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: