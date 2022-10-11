NYC Therapeutic Wellness Released a New Guide on Spotting the Signs of Imposter Syndrome

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness has just released a new guide on the signs of imposter syndrome, a phenomenon that is thought to affect an estimated 82 percent of people from all walks of life, many of whom are professional women living in NYC.

This guide gives a comprehensive overview of imposter syndrome along with the signs and symptoms, and how anyone who may believe they’re suffering from this issue can seek assistance.

Imposter syndrome is often identified with a feeling of inadequacy at work, or the outright feeling of being a total fraud – even if one has distinguished accomplishments to prove otherwise. Individuals who suffer from imposter syndrome typically describe feeling like they just don’t measure up intellectually, or that they’re simply not good enough to be working in a particular position – that they’re undeserving of just about everything they’ve worked to achieve.

Though many professional women are affected by imposter syndrome across the country, the imposter syndrome phenomenon has been found to affect anyone regardless of social standing, race, or gender. And the symptoms are largely universal, though they vary slightly in each individual.

Imposter syndrome is identified with several signs, some of which include:

• Feeling incapable of keeping a desired performance level
• Feeling incompetent
• Feeling as though success is always out of reach
• Feeling like you’re a phony
• Fear of being found out by your peers
• Fear of not meeting others’ expectations

Imposter syndrome is not easily diagnosable, and though this phenomenon may come along with several of the signs mentioned above, there is not a specific set of signs or symptoms that define imposter syndrome entirely as the feelings a person feels are different for each individual. However, imposter syndrome can lead to severe forms of anxiety and depression if left unresolved.

NYC Therapeutic Wellness is based in Midtown Manhattan and specializes in helping people achieve personal growth, navigate the challenges and obstacles in life, and cope with anxiety and depression. The professionals who help patients overcome challenges in their lives know how stressful life in NYC can be for anyone, and they are welcoming to anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on when times are just too difficult to go it alone.

For those interested in a consultation or learning more about NYC Therapeutic Wellness can do so by visiting the website here.

