Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Released a New Guide on the Fear of Intimacy and Understanding Relationship Trauma
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukin Center for Psychotherapy just released a new guide about the fear of intimacy and understanding how trauma can affect relationships. In this guide, Lukin Center focuses on how you can spot the signs of a fear of intimacy and learn how to deal with past relationship trauma so that new relationships don’t suffer the same fate.
A fear of intimacy can affect a person’s ability to form or maintain relationships and is often identified by an overwhelming feeling of anxiety when a relationship begins moving past the beginning stage. Those who have a fear of intimacy are also known to sabotage their own relationships, and many sufferers don’t understand their own behavior – or why they have an inability to commit or express themselves emotionally. But this is often due to a variety of psychological factors.
Traumatic relationship events also play a major role in how fear of intimacy develops, and how a patient can be assisted to deal with this psychological condition. And traumatic events also can create the most complex cases of intimacy avoidance.
Traumatic events can vary widely in scope and each individual responds to a traumatic event differently. A few examples of traumatic relationship events are:
• Loss of a parent or child
• History of verbal abuse in past relationships
• Physical or sexual abuse in close relationships
• Witnessing the death of a spouse or parent
• Being subjected to extreme neglect in relationships
The complexity of past traumatic events can become a confusing labyrinth for anyone attempting to have a positive relationship. With counseling, seeking closure from traumatic events and moving forward may be made easier over time.
Lukin Center for Psychotherapy provides six locations throughout New Jersey to accommodate patients from all over the state. Dr. Konstantin Lukin is the director and co-founder of the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy and takes a personal interest in his patients, usually handpicking therapists for his clients to better match them with the best possible care.
For more information on Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, or for a consultation, you can navigate to the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy website.
Ami Patel Kang
Lukin Center for Psychotherapy provides six locations throughout New Jersey to accommodate patients from all over the state. Dr. Konstantin Lukin is the director and co-founder of the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy and takes a personal interest in his patients, usually handpicking therapists for his clients to better match them with the best possible care.
For more information on Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, or for a consultation, you can navigate to the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy website.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy
+1 201-409-0334
email us here