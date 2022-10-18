High Tech Company Demonstrates IGAN School SOS Feature, Incorporated Into 6 New Jersey Schools: Stock Symbol: CYCA

CYCA Logo $CYCA IGAN Technology CYCA SUPR Compression Tech CYCA Military to Enterprise

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Tech Company Demonstrates IGAN School SOS Feature, Incorporated Into 6 New Jersey Schools in Conjunction with Sheriff’s $CYCA IGAN Platform: Cytta Corp. - Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real-Time Options.- Sales to Police Departments, Civilian and Military Support Agencies.- Partnership to Provide Cutting Edge Technology for Commaris SEEKER UAV Fleet for First Responders and Other Applications Worldwide.- Launch of Intelligent IGAN 2.0 ICS at National Sheriffs' Association Conference.- Plans to Spin-Off Subsidiary to CYCA Shareholders for Focus on Semiconductor Chip Design and Market Based.CYCA is pleased to announce that pursuant to their ongoing installations in Ocean County, NJ, they were invited to provide a live demonstration of the IGAN 2.0 and School SOS feature to the 2022 Constitutional Officers' Association of New Jersey (COANJ) Conference in Atlantic City September 20th - 22nd. COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks, Judges of the Surrogate Courts, and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.The demonstration at COANJ will showcase Cytta's School SOS feature for school emergencies. The SOS feature is an add-on to the Company's IGAN, a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced incident command system (ICS) that offers real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. IGAN enables multiple devices to receive audio/video feeds without regard for bandwidth or related restrictions.Cytta developed an IGAN 2.0 integration model for our nation's schools to provide safety and security to children in school settings. The Company's initial IGAN School SOS application is designed to provide an instant and automatic alert directly from a school to any IGAN participating First Responder in any emergency."IGAN technologies can add an additional layer of safety by keeping school administrators, teachers, and emergency responders informed with real-time video communications," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "Real-time audio, video, and other data could help mitigate a critical incident."The SOS application requires nothing more than to have any individual (teachers, administrators, or students) activate a QR code that instantly connects to the Sheriff or Police Department's IGAN network, allowing the Sheriff/or Police department to communicate directly with the smartphone providing the alert. The company's IGAN SOS alert system is operational and is currently being incorporated into 6 Vo Tech Schools in Ocean County, NJ in conjunction with the Sheriff's IGAN 2.0 activation. Ultimately, the IGAN School SOS emergency alert service will be incorporated into a complete school-based IGAN 2.0 connectivity system incorporating all the security officers, cameras, and security systems existing within the school.In addition, Cytta was also invited to present to COANJ in conjunction with AT&T's FirstNet and other major telecom providers. Meetings with AT&T's FirstNet before the presentations dealt with the technical integration of IGAN 2.0 and FirstNet's emergency services network.Cytta also sat for discussions and integration meetings with AT&T FirstNet the NJ team, responsible for America's first high-speed nationwide wireless public safety broadband network explicitly dedicated to first responders. FirstNet is currently the emergency network connectivity provider for most of the State of NJ and nationally. While the discussions between FirstNet and Cytta were technical in nature, it was agreed between the parties that the further integration of our technology with FirstNet's operations would allow far greater flexibility in all emergency situations. Discussions are currently ongoing, with demonstrations and integration exercises further scheduled. FirstNet further referenced our ongoing connectivity discussions in their presentation to the COANJ.FirstNet was initiated to develop America's first high-speed nationwide wireless public safety broadband network dedicated specifically to first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and emergency managers). Cytta's IGAN technology is an essential addition to FirstNet's current offerings to First Responders. This 8-billion-dollar investment in communications infrastructure is an effort to support public safety across the country, equipping personnel that often lack advanced communication and collaborative technologies needed to coordinate across agencies and jurisdictions during times of crisis. FirstNet's goal is to create one interoperable and modern band for public safety, providing unified coverage at the national, state, local, and tribal levels. FirstNet is well suited to the addition of IGAN capability.About CYCA:Cytta Corp (OTC: CYCA) brings technology from the military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher-resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real-time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminating through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources.- Commaris Announces Partnership with CYCA to Provide Cutting Edge Technology for Commaris's SEEKER UAV FleetOn August 9th Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc. delivering uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations, announced a partnership with CYCA. Commaris will collaborate with CYCA to engineer an integrated proof-of-concept system deploying the CYCA IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) command system and SUPR video compression technology in its newly introduced fleet of Commaris SEEKER UAVs. The SEEKER UAV is designed to be utilized in multiple first-responder applications and other industries worldwide.The IGAN platform is a fully integrated, multimedia connectivity platform that incorporates integrated features, including an "advanced interactive mapping" feature. The new features of the IGAN 2.0 ICS (Incident Command System) allow for the collection and dissemination of real-time video and audio situational awareness while concurrently serving as a real-time information collection and integration tool. The CYCA proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.For more information on Commaris, visit www.Commaris.com - CYCA Successfully Launches its Intelligent IGAN 2.0 ICS System at the NSA Conference with Several Orders Received and Installations ScheduledOn July 6th CYCA announced its representatives attended, introduced, and demonstrated the company’s newly redesigned intelligent Incident Command System (ICS), the IGAN 2.0, at the National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference (the "NSA") in Kansas City, Missouri from June 27th through June 30th, 2022. The CYCA attendance and presentation at the NSA resulted in several orders with installations commencing in July. In addition, CYCA believes it will rapidly scale based on extensive interactions and numerous demos scheduled with law enforcement agencies nationally.The CYCA IGAN 2.0 Incident Command Vehicle was on full display and garnered significant traffic for the newly installed IGAN 2.0 system. Additionally, Michael Collins the company CTO, lead the presentation team with three first responder sales and verification specialists along with the IGAN 2.0 technical development specialist.The National Sheriffs' Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of approximately 14,000 individuals. NSA is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-one-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies. CYCA has also been asked to make a separate presentation to the NSA Emerging Technology and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) Committee at its next meeting of the Association.- CYCA Plans to Spin-Off Subsidiary to Focus on Semiconductor Chip Design and Market Based on its Supr TechnologyOn June 21st CYCA announced plans to create a subsidiary, Reticulate Micro ("Reticulate"), to focus exclusively on developing chipset solutions for multi-market adoptions based on CYCA proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system that delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. This plan aims to accelerate the development of technology and market potential. Placing the SUPR video compression on an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC chip), the size of the head of a ballpoint pen, should allow for this technology to be incorporated into virtually every device that utilizes video. Imagine live streaming 4k or 8k video with limited bandwidth and experiencing minimal, if any, latency. The plan is to capitalize on this entity and direct the list to Nasdaq.All the Reticulate Micro shares owned by CYCA would first need to be registered in a registration statement filed with and subsequently declared effective by the SEC, which shares could then be distributed to CYCA shareholders of record as of a date to be announced later this year.For more information on Cytta Corp. (CYCA) visit: http://www.cytta.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

