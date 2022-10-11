Mobile Deployable Communications 2023: The Call for Sponsors & Exhibitors is Now Open

Mobile Deployable Communications 2023 Conference

SAE Media Group has launched the Call for Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference on 25-26 January 2023 in London, UK.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe's largest conference dedicated to CIS requirements, the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference, is calling for sponsors and exhibitors to participate at the 2023 show.

The 16th annual conference is sponsored by Inmarsat and will take place on 25 and 26 January 2023 in London, UK.

The key themes to be covered at the event include:

• British Army Communications Development

• US Technological Innovation in Deployable Comms

• Deployable Comms End-user Perspectives

• European Updates

• Interoperability

• Development of Comms in Eastern Europe

• EEAS Perspectives

• Austrian Communications

• European Multinational Programmes

• Technological Insights

Register today and save £200 (early bird offer expires 31 October 2022) – visit http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr1.

Below is a breakdown from previous years of just who the participants are.

Past attending organisations include:

Audience breakdown by region:

• UK: 20%

• Europe: 62%

• North America: 15%

• Middle East & Asia: 3%

Visit the website for the full conference agenda and other downloadable content (including the past attendee list) at http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr1.

Sponsoring #MDC23 will offer organisations a variety of opportunities to connect with different stakeholders, professionals, and end-users from the military communications industry while gaining extensive brand visibility.

Various sponsorship opportunities and branding packages are available.

For more information, please send an email to Michael Fraser at michael.fraser@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6018.

