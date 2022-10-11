Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,607 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate hunting, fishing and the outdoors at the UW football game Oct. 22

Join Game and Fish in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff

10/10/2022 9:52:25 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be celebrating hunting, fishing and getting families outdoors on Oct. 22 with an event at the University of Wyoming football game. Join Game and Fish at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff against the Utah State University Aggies. 

“This Inspire a Kid event gives Wyoming youth the opportunity to learn about the state’s wildlife with folks who dedicate their lives to conservation and serving the public,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “People who work at Game and Fish love Wyoming, the outdoors and wildlife. And if we can inspire kids to do those things, Wyoming’s conservation future will be bright.”

Kids will have the opportunity to learn from Game and Fish staff and build their hunting and fishing skills with hands-on activities. Learn how to safely use an air rifle, navigate through a hunter safety trail, how to identify wildlife, discover new places to hunt and fish in Wyoming and more. It’s also a good opportunity to talk one-on-one with biologists and game wardens about important topics like chronic wasting disease, hunter safety and keeping Wyoming safe from aquatic invasive species.

“The chance to meet a member of Game and Fish can change a kid’s life. Today there are a number of diverse jobs with the department that we want youth to aspire to fill,” Nesvik said. 

Prior to the event, people who use the hashtag #fieldgoals and tag Game and Fish on their outdoor photos on Facebook and Instagram will be featured in a video played during the game on the big screen. 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Celebrate hunting, fishing and the outdoors at the UW football game Oct. 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.