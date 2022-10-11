Celebrate hunting, fishing and the outdoors at the UW football game Oct. 22

Join Game and Fish in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff

10/10/2022 9:52:25 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be celebrating hunting, fishing and getting families outdoors on Oct. 22 with an event at the University of Wyoming football game. Join Game and Fish at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff against the Utah State University Aggies.

“This Inspire a Kid event gives Wyoming youth the opportunity to learn about the state’s wildlife with folks who dedicate their lives to conservation and serving the public,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “People who work at Game and Fish love Wyoming, the outdoors and wildlife. And if we can inspire kids to do those things, Wyoming’s conservation future will be bright.”

Kids will have the opportunity to learn from Game and Fish staff and build their hunting and fishing skills with hands-on activities. Learn how to safely use an air rifle, navigate through a hunter safety trail, how to identify wildlife, discover new places to hunt and fish in Wyoming and more. It’s also a good opportunity to talk one-on-one with biologists and game wardens about important topics like chronic wasting disease, hunter safety and keeping Wyoming safe from aquatic invasive species.

“The chance to meet a member of Game and Fish can change a kid’s life. Today there are a number of diverse jobs with the department that we want youth to aspire to fill,” Nesvik said.

Prior to the event, people who use the hashtag #fieldgoals and tag Game and Fish on their outdoor photos on Facebook and Instagram will be featured in a video played during the game on the big screen.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -