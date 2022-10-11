Dr. Rebekah L. Smith Launches New YouTube Series: The Film Festival Doctor's Guide To Navigating The Festival Circuit

The international film festival strategist will offer insights into how to navigate the film festival circuit

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, will launch a new YouTube channel series called 'The Film Festival Doctor's Guide To Navigating The Festival Circuit.' The series, which debuts in December, will consist of bite-size episodes that focus on helping filmmakers understand how to navigate the festival circuit.

Rebekah's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 1,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings including The Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Now, she is establishing her presence in the USA, where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist. The series will cover how to plan, create and execute a festival strategy and offer an exclusive step-by-step guide showing filmmakers how to effectively use FilmFreeway; the world's largest film festival submission platform.

Rebekah will give filmmakers a live preview of her new series during this year's Topaz Film Festival, presented by Women In Film Dallas. She will be giving a keynote presentation during the festival on October 29th, 2022, at 5.00 pm at the Plaza Arts Center in Carrollton, Texas.