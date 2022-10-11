Dermatology Partners Coming Soon to Plymouth Meeting

Dermatology Partners - Plymouth Meeting Dr. Maria Hannaway

Dermatology Partners comes to the Plymouth Meeting neighborhood, specializing in skin cancer detection and treatment.

We are pleased to be able to offer dermatological care to the Plymouth Meeting community in the opening of our new office” — Dr. Daniel Shurman, CEO of Dermatology Partners

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dermatology office is coming to the community of Plymouth Meeting this Fall. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its Plymouth Meeting office, located at 633 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 103, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. The practice will open on November 7th and is now scheduling patients.

Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a vast spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. This marks Dermatology Partners twenty-eighth office opening.

Our new office is proud to deliver excellent patient care to the Plymouth Meeting community with the best advanced care long term. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer patients with immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive quality care.

“Dermatology Partners has been fortunate enough to build great practices across Pennsylvania and Delaware at a fast growing pace. We are pleased to be able to offer dermatological care to the Plymouth Meeting community in the opening of our new office,” said Dr. Daniel Shurman, CEO of Dermatology Partners. “The Plymouth Meeting area and the surrounding areas are well underserved markets when providing dermatological care. We’ve seen many frustration in the community at having to wait so long to get in to see a doctor. Our goal is to establish lasting relationships and provide prompt access and comprehensive dermatological care for our neighbors and help better serve the community of Plymouth Meeting.”

The new Plymouth Meeting office will be led by our new doctor, Maria Hannaway, MD, FAAD who will be joining us on November 7th. Dr. Maria Hannaway is a board-certified dermatologist who offers general dermatology, complex medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and surgical dermatology. Dr. Maria Hannaway will be joining Dermatology Partners in Plymouth Meeting and is currently accepting new patient appointments. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Maria Hannaway, please call us at (610) 992-1865 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s largest and fastest-growing dermatology practice that is now proud to say we serve 28 offices across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to all our patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.