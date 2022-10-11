‘Joy on Paper’ Celebrates the Writing Career of Author Carol J. Perry on Oct. 25
Carol J. Perry was an early guest on Patzi Gil's show “Joy on Paper” (https://radio-joyonpaper.com). On Oct. 25 Patzi spotlights Perry's high-spirited career.
Carol J. Perry was my first in-studio guest at Tan Talk Studio. She was promoting the first book in her Witch City Mystery series, Caught Red Handed.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It seems destiny that Carol J. Perry was born Halloween Eve in Salem, Massachusetts, that historic seaport known for its infamous witch trials. The impact of her birthplace on Perry’s books will be among the topics explored when Patzi Gil welcomes her to “Joy on Paper” (https://radio-joyonpaper.com) Tuesday, Oct. 25.
— Patzi Gil
The nationally syndicated program is broadcast in the Tampa Bay area from WTAN 1340-AM and 106.1-FM on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). It’s also available via the Internet at https://www.tantalk1340.com.
“Carol J. Perry was my first in-studio guest at Tan Talk Studio,” recalls show host Patzi Gil. “She was promoting the first book in her Witch City Mystery series, ‘Caught Red Handed.’ ”
Gil is interviewing Perry Oct. 25, the same day Perry launches “High Spirits,” book 2 in the Haunted Haven Mystery series. “High Spirits” is set during the Christmas season. It features a New Englander transplanted to a Florida town along the scenic Gulf of Mexico when she inherits a charming, century-old—and very haunted—inn from a mysterious benefactor.
“Fans of Amanda Flower and Heather Blake will delight in murder, ghosts, and the heroine’s golden retriever, Finn,” Gil said, noting that “High Spirits” received a coveted Starred Review from Publisher’s Weekly, a high literary honor indeed.
Earlier this year, “Joy on Paper” celebrated its 7th anniversary. During that time, Gil has interviewed hundreds of authors. In addition to being the nationally syndicated show’s first in-studio guest, Perry was pitching her very first book. In fact, when Patzi and Carol met, a cover mock-up was all she had.
But Perry is no one-hit wonder.
“Caught Dead Handed,” the first Witch City Mystery book, begat not just one or two successful follow-ups: In April, Kensington Publishing Corp. released the 12th book, “Til Death,” and contracted for three more in the series. In addition, Perry’s second series, a Haunted Haven Mystery, opened with “Be My Ghost” and is now joined by “High Spirits.”
“It has been a joy to promote her books during the past seven and a half years,” Gil said of Carol J. Perry, “and she has been a great supporter of Joy on Paper.”
Perry and her husband Dan live in the Tampa Bay area with a black lab and two cats. She is a member of Pinellas Writers, Florida West Coast Writers, Novelists, Inc., Florida Mystery Writers of America, and Sisters in Crime.
To learn more about Perry and her books, visit https://caroljperry.com.
ABOUT: “Joy On Paper” is broadcast from the WTAN studios in Clearwater, Florida, and can be heard in the Tampa Bay area on 1340-AM and 106.1-FM. It’s also available on the Internet at https://www.tantalk1340.com.
