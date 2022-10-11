PennDOT Issues Early October Update for Local Interchange Project

As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an early October update on the project. The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of October 10:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

The around the clock closure of the through lane on I-80 eastbound continues through most of the week. All traffic will use the crossover, with eastbound traffic proceeding in a single lane. The closure will be lifted on Friday at 5PM, with two lanes restored at that time.

Interstate 80 westbound:

All lanes on I-80 westbound are shifted right. In this configuration, the shoulder functions as the travel lane and the travel lane as the passing lane. Crews will be engaged in slow-moving operations Monday through Wednesday that will alternate between the travel and passing lane and could result in stopped and slowed traffic within the work zone. PennDOT advises motorists to stay alert for stopped and slowed traffic conditions and allow extra travel time.

Route 26:

Route 26 is now in a long-term configuration with two 10-foot lanes open through the work zone. Work is occurring behind concrete barrier. PennDOT urges drivers to watch for temporary driveways and construction vehicles throughout the work zone.

All work is contingent on the weather.

Work scheduled through this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at

www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and improve Jacksonville Road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

