Harness the Energy of Lunar Cycles to Awaken Inner Truth with the New Book Wild Moon Healing
Practice self-care as a month-long cycle that follows the phases of the moon with exercises and journaling prompts to create the best life.
In search of happiness and healing, Donna S. Conley started her personal journey with the Moon. At first, life was hard. She spent most of her life hiding from trauma. She had built a fortress around her heart, a mechanism with behaviors of promiscuity, drinking, smoking, and isolation. She was a functioning adult, raising her son, finishing her education, and working full-time, but she was sad. She was just existing with depression, an eating disorder, and limiting beliefs. During her quest for answers and healing, her journey became spiritual and she developed a relationship with the moon. The moon's beauty and mystery captivated her and she then started manifesting with lunar cycles, healing herself, and inspiring others to do the same.
Determined to become an advocate for mental health, Donna S. Conley developed an integrated approach to teach people to discover who they are, what they want, and how to love and accept themselves so they can live their best lives. She then wrote Wild Moon Healing while working full-time in corporate America. Donna works toward her goal of transitioning to a full-time career to help remove the stigma of mental health and normalize loving, committing, believing, and respecting yourself.
From a total wellness perspective and addressing people as a whole, she believes strongly in the spiritual aspects of health in addition to physical and mental health. She deeply believes everyone has their own inner magic and can use it to create their best life and inspire others. Wild Moon Healing is Donna’s first published work.
Wild Moon Healing can be whatever readers need it to be—a wellness practice, a healing therapy, a self-discovery journey, a spiritual pursuit, a psychological process, a religious awakening, a time management tool, or a habit-breaking model. No one’s journey is the same, so whatever Moon work is for each person is correct.
By practicing self-care as a month-long cycle that follows the phases of the moon, you can learn your truth, overcome barriers in your life, build healthy boundaries, and live authentically. Incorporating lunar cycles into your self-care practice adds consistency to your routine because you check in with yourself as the moon changes. If you fall out of your self-care habits, just look up and let the moon guide you back to where you need to be.
Wild Moon Healing is about how you move through life and how to harness the energy of lunar cycles to awaken your inner truth. It provides a paradigm to help you make life decisions that are in your best interest. Using the moon’s energy to help you live on purpose, you can gain the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship, overcome an addiction, or take inspired action toward your dreams. Through the Wild Moon Healing program you can learn to love yourself, love what you see in the mirror, and smile because you are looking at your favorite person.
About Donna S. Conley:
Donna S. Conley began a career as a life coach, blogger, podcaster, and wrote Wild Moon Healing while working full-time in corporate America. Donna is working toward her goal of transitioning to a full-time career to help remove the stigma of mental health and normalize loving, committing, believing, and respecting yourself. She dreams of a world without addiction, depression, suicide, type 2 diabetes, and other preventable illnesses. Donna writes about wellness and self-care with spiritual and metaphysical influences. She deeply believes everyone has their own inner magic and can use it to create their best life and inspire others. Wild Moon Healing is Donna’s first published work.
