Welcoming four new companies to Sofema's PTP program

It’s a pleasure to welcome four new companies to our PTP program

The new PTP members will directly benefit from Sofema's support and the opportunity to achieve significant savings.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is delighted to welcome the following four new members to our
Privileged Training Partner (PTP) program:

- AMROS Group
- Euravia Engineering & Supply
- Air Nostrum Engineering and Maintenance Operations
- Aerostan Air Company

They joined Sofema's Partners Network including over 90 aviation companies from around the world that benefit from Corporate and Individual discounts on more than 550 Classrooms, Webinars, and 250+ Online Training Courses.

What savings are available with SAS?

- Up to -40% from the regular price for Open Classroom Training sessions
-20% from the total cost of In-company Training (Please note variation to PTP in respect of withholding tax)
-15% for each employee attending an open Webinar
See details

What benefits do the PTP partners receive with Sofema Online (SOL)?

All of the partners have the opportunity to assign a Corporate User Account to a training administrator with access to all trainees’ profiles at www.SofemaOnline.com and can benefit from the following features:
- SOL Corporate User Account is open to all SAS – PTP members
- Enrollment freedom – enroll team members whenever it is convenient and without worrying about making the payment in advance
- Freedom Pass price of €1099 (instead of €1375): gives access to all online training programs at www.SofemaOnline.com for 1 year
- All users receive a 20% discount (minimum) on a Single Courses (10% on Packages & Diplomas)
- Monthly Invoices are issued with 30 Days to pay
- Free Soft copy with 3 Cumulative Enrollments for any course
- The Company Account Manager has admin access to view the training status of the team
- A monthly status report and Invoice are issued at the end of each month
Additional Details

Want to become a Sofema Privileged Training Partner?

>> Request PTP Partnership today at team@sassofia.com <<

