‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ WELCOMES CRYSTAL CHEN AS NEW AGENT IN PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the addition of Crystal Chen as a new agent on the team. Chen joins YHSGR with over 20 years of experience and hundreds of homes bought and sold. Chen is a law school graduate, practicing business law in addition to managing an insurance company. Professionalism, strategic marketing, constant communication, and friendly service are hallmarks of Crystal’s relationship with her clients.

“Crystal Chen is an incredible agent who joins our team with a wealth of experience,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We’re thrilled to welcome Crystal and proud that she will be leading our new Palos Verdes branch.”

Chen comes to YHSGR as a former top 100 RE/MAX agent, a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, winner of the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement award, and part of the RE/MAX Platinum Club and Chairman’s Club. Chen prides herself on being an exceptional negotiator, extremely energetic, and having a positive attitude.

Chen has earned a reputation for offering superb customer service and has been a proud homeowner in the Palos Verdes community for over 11 years. This helps Chen to have a deep understanding and awareness of the community. Her network includes international real estate connections, buyer's agents, and mortgage brokers, which has enabled her to maximize competition and thereby maximize the sale price of her clients’ homes. Chen promises every client her full and undivided attention for professional service throughout every transaction.

YHSGR welcomed Crystal at a grand opening on October 2 at the Los Verdes Golf Course. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, welcomed Chen during the event, which recognized the introduction of Crystal Real Estate as part of the YHSGR family. Chen will carry on the YHSGR motto of “Go Serve Big!” with a focus on the customer experience and giving back to the local community.

YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents like Chen, to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.

For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

