2022 Latest Study on Mobile Value Added Services Market 2028- Industry Size, Share, & Growth Analysis by Top Players

Growing awareness about Mobile Value Added Services, rapid urbanization, & industrialization across the globe are some key factors expected to drive market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 to Reach USD XX Million in 2028. Growing demand for MVAS for health and infotainment, increasing penetration of 3G and 4G services, and rising digitalization across the globe are some key factors expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Billion in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions

The global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market size is expected to reach USD XX Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing usage of mobile devices and tablets, high demand for fresh content, and rising popularity of Over-the-top (OTT) platforms are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

In recent times, mobile phones are not only used for making calls but have become multipurpose devices that help users to access various apps, web surfing, social media interaction, news along with infotainment. Overall mobile users have increased due to high penetration of internet and telecommunication services.

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) refer to various non-core facilities and services such as Short Message Service (SMS), Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), social networking, and Interactive Voice and Video Response (VVR) that are delivered to mobile subscribers by mobile operators and aggregators. These services are widely used across various sectors such as BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, government, telecom & IT, and retail. Mobile operators offer these services at a supplementary charge which in turn helps them to improve overall user experience, pricing position and optimize the return on investment.

Revenue growth of the global market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of various services and solutions such as mobile email & IM, mobile money, and advertising, growing demand for MVAS in education sector, and high usage of social networking applications.

However, increasing concerns about data privacy and security, low awareness, and lack of guidance & regulatory framework of mobile value added services are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth to a certain limit between 2017 and 2028.

𝐒𝐌𝐒 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

The SMS segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2017 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising usage of smartphones, high usage of SMS for communication among individuals, growing preference for SMS for sending subscription-based alerts, and increasing popularity of SMS as e-marketing platform to reach larger group of people rapidly and conveniently.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑.

The personal use segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing penetration of internet, growing adoption of smartphones, and high usage of mobile phones and tablets for playing music, games, text messaging, voice calling, and growing demand for entertainment services on mobiles.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing number of mobile phone users across the region, high usage of mobile applications, mobile web and social media platforms, growing adoption of MVAS across various sectors, and increasing investments for developing advanced MVAS technology.

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲:

• AT&T

• Verizon

• China Mobile

• NTT

• Deutsche Telekom

• China Telecom

• Telefonica

• Softbank

• Vodafone

• Orange

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• SMS

• MMS

• Mobile Money

• Mobile Infotainment

• Others

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Personal Use

• Commercial Use

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐌𝐕𝐀𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o United States

o Canada

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Nordic Countries

o Rest of Europe

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market, their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and joint ventures.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Thank you for reading the research report. We have also introduced a customization feature that lets you customize the report as per your requirement. Kindly get in touch with us to avail your custom copy or speak with analysts to know more about the report.

