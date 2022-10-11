Global Encryption Software Market is projected to be worth USD 40.81 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Encryption Software Market is estimated to reach USD 40.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.8%.

NEWYORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Encryption Software Market expansion can be attributed to rising demand for encryption software, as well as an increase in global concern about privacy and security in enterprise data. With rising concerns about data security and privacy in various industries such as BFSI and IT & telecom, the database encryption segment is expected to grow significantly.

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 15.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 40.81 Billion

The growing popularity of cloud and virtualization technologies is propelling the encryption software market forward. When this data is transferred, it requires the safety and security provided by encryption software. As a result, the increased adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies by businesses is expected to propel the growth of encryption software in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Encryption Software Market:

The report provides insights on COVID-19 by taking into account changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, supply chain re-routing, the dynamics of current market forces, and significant government interventions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Encryption Software Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Encryption Software Market, By Application:

• Disc Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

• Database Encryption

• Communication Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

Global Encryption Software Market, By Component:

• Software

• Service

Global Encryption Software Market, By Industry Vertical:

• IT and Telecommunications

• Banking

• Finance

• Security and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing, Government

• Energy and Utilities

• Other Industry Verticals

Global Encryption Software Market, By Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Market Players:

The Global Encryption SoftwareMarket study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Broadcom Inc., Bitdefender S.R.L., Bloombase Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cryptomathic, Cipher Cloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Micro Focus International plc., McAfee LLC, Oracle Corp., Sophos Ltd., Stormshield, Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., WinMagic.

