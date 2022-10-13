Metoree, Manufacturing Database Sites, Has Now Surpassed 250 Categories
EINPresswire.com/ -- About "Metoree," a Comparison Site for Industrial Products
Metoree is an industrial product information site for engineers/researchers operated by ZAZA, Inc. "Metoree" allows users to compare industrial product manufacturers and suppliers simultaneously. Therefore, by using Metoree, users will be able to find the product that meets user's needs from among many companies in various categories such as "FFT Analyzers," "Encoders," "AC Solenoids," "Leaf Switches" and "Press Units."
Launch of Metoree in the U.S.
Metoree will launch in the U.S. in October 2022. Metoree has decided to expand overseas to solve the problems faced by the manufacturing industry around the world. Many companies want to spread their products worldwide, including in the U.S., where Metoree has launched its U.S. operations. Metoree will continue to strive to become the world's number-one database site for the manufacturing industry, with 10 million users.
Project Background
Metoree is a website that was launched out of a desire to solve the problems facing the Japanese manufacturing industry. They recognize that the manufacturing industry currently faces a great many marketing challenges. Specifically, there is an inability to exhibit at trade shows or conduct face-to-face sales activities due to the impact of Corona and a lack of specialized online marketing personnel. And Metoree was launched to solve those problems. They have received many gratitude words from many companies currently registered with us in Japan.
Metoree Has Now Surpassed 250 Categories
They are pleased to announce that Metoree has now surpassed 250 categories. Examples of newly added categories are "Photodiode", "Gyro Sensors", "PCB Design", "GPIB", "MMIC", "Level Indicators ", "Motion Controllers", "Tilt Sensors", "4 X-ray Tubes" , "CPU Coolers" and many more. Metoree will be adding more categories in the future, so users can find more and more categories that fit their needs.
Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com
Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com
Company Site
https://us.metoree.com/company
High Voltage Power Supplies
https://us.metoree.com/categories/high-voltage-power-supply/
Remote Control
https://us.metoree.com/categories/remote-control-light-receiving-module/
Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
email us here