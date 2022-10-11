Troy Richardson Music Presents GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION at the historic Renfro Valley
Gospel Music returns to the historic Renfro Valley!LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION, hosted by award-winning Gospel music artist Troy Richardson, will take place at the iconic Renfro Valley on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Troy is extremely honored and excited to be working with the Renfro Valley - OBT (Old Barn Theater) staff to present their first annual gospel music concert at this historic venue.
With a heritage rooted in bluegrass, country, and gospel music, Renfro Valley has been referred to as "Kentucky's Country Music Capital" since 1939, making it a popular tourist destination. Thanks to its founder John Lair and Troy Richardson Music, gospel music will once again ring from the rafters of the Renfro Valley - OBT in Mount Vernon, Kentucky.
Artists scheduled to perform are: The King Family- Bryson City, North Carolina; Tammy Caldwell- Danville, Kentucky; Battle Cry- Upton, Kentucky; Donna Frost- Hendersonville, Tennessee; Roger Barkley & Redemption Band- Frankfort, Kentucky and host Troy Richardson- Richmond, Kentucky. "All artists for the evening are all faithful servants of God and you will be truly blessed."-Troy Richardson
Don Frost of Hendersonville, Tennessee, will serve as the event's emcee. Don is well known for promoting Gospel music and hosting the Music City Gospel Showcase for nearly 20 years.
This is one event you don't want to miss, so make plans now to attend the GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION at Renfro Valley! It's going to be a blast!
Doors open at 5 PM and concert begins 6 PM EST. Free admission however a love offering will be received. Area hotels and onsite camping are available.
RENFRO VALLEY - OBT (Old Barn Theater)
2380 Richmond Street
Mount Vernon, KY. 40456
